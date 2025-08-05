Serena Williams keeps her promise to daughter Olympia, embarks on 'epic girls trip' with her & younger daughter Adira to see the Wonders of the World

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:36 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Serena Williams keeps her promise to daughter Olympia, embarks on 'epic girls trip' with younger daughter Adira to see the Wonders of the World - Source: Getty

Tennis legend Serena Williams traded her racquet a while ago, and she's currently more focused on her family and businesses. Right now, she is committed to visiting the different Wonders of the World, following the promise she made to her older daughter, Olympia, a year ago.

On Monday, Williams embarked on an epic "Wonders of the World" girls trip with her two daughters, with the first stop bringing them to Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Williams shared multiple photos from the trip, including one where she posed beside her daughter Olympia in the backdrop of Niagara Falls. In another photo, she and her daughters are wearing red raincoats to protect themselves from the mist of the falls. Williams revealed the details of her girls' trip in the caption, writing:

"A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man-made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls ... where to next?"
Niagara Falls is often referred to as the "8th Wonder of the World", as it is not part of the traditional list of Seven Wonders. Going by the motive behind this trip, one can expect Williams and her daughters to visit other natural wonders as well, such as the Grand Canyon, the Great Barrier Reef, and Victoria Falls.

Serena Williams introduces tennis to two-year-old daughter Adira

Serena Williams seems to have started preparing the next Williams to dominate the world of tennis. Last week, the 43-year-old shared an adorable mother-daughter moment where she can be seen playing with her new doubles partner, who is none other than her two-year-old daughter Adira. She wrote in the caption:

"I never thought I would have to carry my doubles partner 😮‍💨 Subscribe to watch an epic video of me practicing with @adiraohanian ⚠️caution, don’t try this at home!"
Earlier this summer, Serena Williams posted a hilarious video where her seven-year-old Olympia playfully scolded the 23-time Grand Slam champion over an ab‑baring moment during a London outing. Serena posted the funny video with the caption:

"@OlympiaOhanian always keeping me in check! Someone please let her know it’s #summer ? 🙄"

At Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival in May, Olympia joined Serena on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage as her sous‑chef. She rated the nachos 10/10 and attempted to sample a cocktail mid‑demo. Both daughters are creating special memories with their mother.

