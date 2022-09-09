"Serena Williams' last match epitomizes her career, that she just never gives up" - Laura Harvey 

Nearly 27 years after making her professional debut as a tennis player, Serena Williams called it a day as her 2022 US Open campaign came to an end with a third-round defeat last week.

Turning pro in October 1995, Williams is regarded, by many, as the single most impactful player to have stepped foot on a tennis court. Her list of extraordinary achievements doesn't just include her on-court heroics but the fact that she spoke openly about grave issues like racism, sexism, women's equality, and unequal pay for men and women.

Another sporting legend, Sue Bird, retired as a professional basketball player earlier this week after enjoying a glorious career for 21 years. Speaking to the media recently, Laura Harvey, the manager of women's soccer team OL Reign, weighed in on the success of Williams and Bird. She stated that both the athletes led by example on how to consistently win through hard work at the highest level.

"Yeah, I think that it's sort of the generation that we grew up with, the sort of age we grew up with the most," Harvey said. "I think both athletes have just shown what it's about to win, what it takes to win at the highest stage consistently through hard work, dedication, and all those things that come into play when you're a high-level performer. Obviously, Serena being the competitor that she is, I think the game that she went out on probably epitomizes her career, really, that she just never gives up."

After beating Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first two rounds of the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams faced Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third. The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in three hours and five minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, in what was her career's last match.

When asked in a press conference if she would reconsider her decision to retire, Williams stated that she was looking forward to becoming a mother once again and exploring a different version of herself.

I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though," Serena Williams said. "But yeah, you know what, I've come a long way since last year at Wimbledon. Just not sure if that was my last moment or not. Yeah, and it takes a lot of work to get here. Clearly I'm still capable. It takes a lot more than that. I'm ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena. Technically, in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking."

