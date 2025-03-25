Serena Williams' legendary ex-coach makes stance clear on Coco Gauff after American's shocking Miami Open exit

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently gave his thoughts on Coco Gauff's future prospects. The American suffered back-to-back fourth-round exits in Indian Wells and Miami, but Macci believes the youngster's "best is on the horizon".

Gauff began her WTA Tour season in scintillating fashion earlier in January, backing up her year-end championships triumph by guiding Team USA to their second United Cup title. However, the World No. 3 failed to live up to her billing at the Australian Open a few weeks later, falling in the quarterfinals to the 11th-seeded Paula Badosa in straight sets.

The 21-year-old then exited the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships in the second round, respectively. She also failed to go deep in either of the WTA 1000 tournaments during this year's Sunshine Double, casting doubts over her form and ability to win big titles.

However, Rick Macci, who coached Serena Williams in the early 1990s, has come out batting for Coco Gauff if his recent posts on X are to be believed. The 70-year-old believes that the 2023 US Open champion remains "the best pure athlete" on the WTA Tour regardless of how her recent slump has affected her results.

"Coco will be fine. Best pure athlete on the tour. There is a fine line between Winning/ Losing. Everything is magnified over the rainbow when you Lose in sports," Rick Macci wrote on X on Monday. "Around the corner from problems adversity and Defeat will be a rock solid Coco that will hard to Beat."

Moreover, he insisted that while it would take Gauff some time to iron out the chinks in her game, her 'champion' mentality will make sure that she gets back to title-winning ways soon.

"The mind controls the body. But what the body has been programmed to do has an effect at times on the mind. She will go to another level as time/insight heals all. She is a champion and a family of champions. I believe BIG TIME in this young lady. The best of Coco is on the horizon," Macci wrote in a separate post on his X account.

Coco Gauff upset by unseeded Magda Linette in straight sets in Miami Open 4R

Coco Gauff retrieves a ball during her Miami Open 4R loss | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff played arguably the worst match of her 2025 season at the Miami Open on Monday (March 24), losing 4-6, 4-6 to the 33-year-old Polish veteran Magda Linette in the fourth round. The third seed's serve was broken four times by the World No. 34 during their encounter.

Gauff will now be eager to turn her year around during the claycourt season. The 21-year-old is defending her semifinalist points at the Italian Open and the French Open, meaning she will have to be at the top of her game in the coming months.

