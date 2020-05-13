Venus (L) and Serena Williams looked in great spirits in their Instagram Live session

Tennis superstar Serena Williams took to Instagram to showcase her lock-down workout with sister Venus in the backyard of their Florida home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people all over the world, including famous athletes, to spend a majority of their time indoors. While players like Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have been using Instagram live to chat about their life and experiences, Venus and Serena Williams are being more fitness-oriented with their social media activity.

In an intense live video on Serena Williams' Instagram page, she was seen sweating it out with her sister in a 40-minute long session. The 38-year-old revealed that she got the inspiration to do the live session from her sister, who has been posting daily workout sessions for almost two months.

"I am not good at this (Instagram). I am so full of myself, that people are curious about my workout," Serena Williams said. "Which is why I wanted to share my warm-up with you guys. If you don't know, coach Venus has been doing this every day – for eight weeks. I am excited to run you guys through my personal routine. It's a warm-up, but it's pretty intense."

The exercises they did included:

Neck stretches Back and side stretches Shoulder rolls Squats Arm workout Quad and thigh strecthes Balance techniques Lunges Splits

Serena Williams shared specific tips with every exercise, opening up a gold mine of useful information for fitness enthusiasts. She also made the session extra interesting with some funny quips along the way.

After the fierce session, Serena revealed that it was just her warmup for the day, and that she would follow it up with some cardio - while also focusing on her treatment.

Venus, on the other hand, looked in a cheerful mood throughout the session. She giggled her way through the workout and even tried to distract her sister at the start with some dance moves.

Venus did eventually don the big sister role expertly though, showering praise on Serena Williams in the build-up to the workout. She called the 23-time Slam champion the "greatest tennis player to ever exist".

Serena Williams is NOT missing the court

In a statement that might surprise tennis fans, Serena Williams said that she hasn't been missing tennis

In a light discussion with her sister at the beginning of the session, Serena Williams shockingly admitted that she has not been missing the tennis court during the lock-down.

"I am honest, maybe too honest," she said. "I do miss it when I'm there (on tour), but I don't right now. I do (miss playing doubles with Venus), especially laughing."

"I don't miss it, but I am really looking forward to going back on the court. It's what I do best – I absolutely love playing. The break is a necessary evil, that's how I have been looking at it, and that's why I have been able to enjoy it. I feel like my body needed it, even if I didn't want it. I am feeling better than ever. I am ready to play real tennis!" she added.

Serena Williams might not be missing the tennis court, but the fans definitely miss seeing her on it.