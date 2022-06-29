"Serena Williams could lose in the 1st round of every Major she plays for the rest of her career and she'd still be the greatest tennis player ever" - Tennis fans hail the American legend after heartbreaking 1R loss at Wimbledon

Serena Williams' singles comeback was not meant to be, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion crashed to a heartbreaking loss in her opener at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Although the American dictated proceedings for large portions of the game against Harmony Tan, the Frenchwoman held her nerves during the crunch moments to take the match 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7).
The former World No. 1, playing a competitive tennis match for the first time in more than a year, barely looked like she had been on the sidelines, treating fans to several shots of exquisite quality throughout the contest. Williams had the upper hand during numerous points in the game but the lack of match practice was what ultimately led to her downfall.
Despite the loss, tennis fans on social media were quick to shower praise on the 40-year-old, remarking that this match was further proof that she was the undisputed GOAT. Many hailed the 23-time Grand Slam champion for still being able to hold her own against a much younger opponent at this point in her career for more than three hours, almost 27 years after turning pro.
With a few more matches under her belt, users on Twitter were confident that Williams could truly challenge for the title at the upcoming Slams, even as early as the US Open at the end of the year. Tan also received unanimous praise from fans for the gutsy display she put on against a legend of the game without being affected by the enormity of the situation.
"Serena Williams could lose in the first round of every major she plays for the rest of her career, and she'd still be the greatest tennis player -- male or female -- ever," one fan declared.
"Literally every possible emotion as a sports fan. Serena is the GOAT. Nobody else inspires this in so many people," another account posted.
"I wrote, in my book, SEEING SERENA, that, win or lose, her “gift to tennis is that she has continued playing well after her legacy was secured, with sufficing flickers of brilliance.” That’s what she brought, for more than three hours, on Centre Court today," one user wrote.
"We're so lucky to be alive in the time of Serena Williams," another fan tweeted.
"Anyway, what we all need to remember is that we are BLESSED to see Serena Williams back on court again! The absolute greatest of all time who still gives me every single feel and fills me with the most excitement when I see her play," another user posted.
Up next, Harmony Tan will take on 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round after the Spaniard defeated Christina McHale 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets in her opener.
Serena Williams' hunt for the 24th Grand Slam title proves elusive once again
In addition to winning an eighth title at Wimbledon, Serena Williams was also looking to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title this week. Although she has the most Majors to her name in the Open Era, the American trails behind Margaret Court's tally in the all-time list and has been looking to achieve it since 2017.
Having fallen painfully short in four finals since then, the former World No. 1 came into SW19 hoping to turn things around. The 40-year-old will most certainly have a shot at accomplishing the feat at the upcoming US Open, where she is guaranteed a wildcard, considering it is her home Slam.
The American can also make use of her protected ranking to enter the event, and it remains to be seen which course of action she will choose.