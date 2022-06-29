"Serena Williams could lose in the 1st round of every Major she plays for the rest of her career and she'd still be the greatest tennis player ever" - Tennis fans hail the American legend after heartbreaking 1R loss at Wimbledon

Serena Williams' singles comeback was not meant to be, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion crashed to a heartbreaking loss in her opener at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Although the American dictated proceedings for large portions of the game against Harmony Tan, the Frenchwoman held her nerves during the crunch moments to take the match 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7).

The former World No. 1, playing a competitive tennis match for the first time in more than a year, barely looked like she had been on the sidelines, treating fans to several shots of exquisite quality throughout the contest. Williams had the upper hand during numerous points in the game but the lack of match practice was what ultimately led to her downfall.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



After three hours, 10 minutes, Harmony Tan beats Serena Williams in a first round epic



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100

Despite the loss, tennis fans on social media were quick to shower praise on the 40-year-old, remarking that this match was further proof that she was the undisputed GOAT. Many hailed the 23-time Grand Slam champion for still being able to hold her own against a much younger opponent at this point in her career for more than three hours, almost 27 years after turning pro.

With a few more matches under her belt, users on Twitter were confident that Williams could truly challenge for the title at the upcoming Slams, even as early as the US Open at the end of the year. Tan also received unanimous praise from fans for the gutsy display she put on against a legend of the game without being affected by the enormity of the situation.

"Serena Williams could lose in the first round of every major she plays for the rest of her career, and she'd still be the greatest tennis player -- male or female -- ever," one fan declared.

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard Serena Williams could lose in the first round of every major she plays for the rest of her career, and she'd still be the greatest tennis player -- male or female -- ever.

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys Serena is coming for the US Open. She is healthy. She is coming. Serena is coming for the US Open. She is healthy. She is coming.

𝗠𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘆 🦅 @MrMarkyTweets I'm not a big tennis fan but that was an incredible match full of drama on Wimbledon's Centre Court. Gutted for Serena Williams, take a bow Harmony Tan! #Wimbledon I'm not a big tennis fan but that was an incredible match full of drama on Wimbledon's Centre Court. Gutted for Serena Williams, take a bow Harmony Tan! #Wimbledon

HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @keyon Serena Williams is a one in a lifetime athlete. To have people check for a sport only when ur on the court kinda sends me. Serena Williams is a one in a lifetime athlete. To have people check for a sport only when ur on the court kinda sends me.

"Literally every possible emotion as a sports fan. Serena is the GOAT. Nobody else inspires this in so many people," another account posted.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Literally every possible emotion as a sports fan.



Serena is the GOAT. Nobody else inspires this in so many people. Literally every possible emotion as a sports fan.Serena is the GOAT. Nobody else inspires this in so many people.

C@s @AO_SW19 🏾 Proud of you Queen! @serenawilliams you still the GOAT! Remember that Proud of you Queen! @serenawilliams you still the GOAT! Remember that 🙏🏾❤️

Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel



Everything A couple of waves and a fist pump from Serena Williams as she exits Centre Court. Triumph knows many forms — she left everything out there on court.Everything #Wimbledon A couple of waves and a fist pump from Serena Williams as she exits Centre Court. Triumph knows many forms — she left everything out there on court.Everything #Wimbledon https://t.co/ayEcJnb5tb

"I wrote, in my book, SEEING SERENA, that, win or lose, her “gift to tennis is that she has continued playing well after her legacy was secured, with sufficing flickers of brilliance.” That’s what she brought, for more than three hours, on Centre Court today," one user wrote.

Gerry Marzorati @marzoTennis I wrote, in my book, SEEING SERENA, that, win or lose, her "gift to tennis is that she has continued playing well after her legacy was secured, with sufficing flickers of brilliance." That's what she brought, for more than three hours, on Centre Court today.

Dami’ Adenuga @DAMIADENUGA Serena Williams might have played her last match at 40 years old, if she has, what a run, what an athlete. She goes down as one the greats in sporting history. Serena Williams might have played her last match at 40 years old, if she has, what a run, what an athlete. She goes down as one the greats in sporting history.

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys



And she got that. The smile, the fist pump, the wave The overriding reason Serena Williams came back to Wimbledon was so she could have a better memory of this court than the agonising end she had last year.And she got that. The smile, the fist pump, the wave The overriding reason Serena Williams came back to Wimbledon was so she could have a better memory of this court than the agonising end she had last year. And she got that. The smile, the fist pump, the wave ❤️https://t.co/z19b9I64wM

"We're so lucky to be alive in the time of Serena Williams," another fan tweeted.

David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS we're so lucky to be alive in the time of Serena Williams we're so lucky to be alive in the time of Serena Williams

Matt Roberts @MattRobertsTTP



That was one of them.



Serena Williams, not winning, but fighting, feeling, and forging another part of her legacy.



I loved how much it meant.



#Wimbledon Some moments are so big they’re almost impossible to process in real time.That was one of them.Serena Williams, not winning, but fighting, feeling, and forging another part of her legacy.I loved how much it meant. Some moments are so big they’re almost impossible to process in real time.That was one of them. Serena Williams, not winning, but fighting, feeling, and forging another part of her legacy. I loved how much it meant. 🐐#Wimbledon

The GIST USA @thegistusa



Forever and always the In her first singles match in a year, Serena Williams played for over three hours and fought till the very endForever and always the In her first singles match in a year, Serena Williams played for over three hours and fought till the very end Forever and always the 🐐

"Anyway, what we all need to remember is that we are BLESSED to see Serena Williams back on court again! The absolute greatest of all time who still gives me every single feel and fills me with the most excitement when I see her play," another user posted.

Peps @peps133



The absolute greatest of all time who still gives me every single feel and fills me with the most excitement when I see her play 🥰🥰 Anyway, what we all need to remember is that we are fucking BLESSED to see @serenawilliams back on court again!The absolute greatest of all time who still gives me every single feel and fills me with the most excitement when I see her play 🥰🥰 Anyway, what we all need to remember is that we are fucking BLESSED to see @serenawilliams back on court again! The absolute greatest of all time who still gives me every single feel and fills me with the most excitement when I see her play 🥰🥰

Mike White @mikewhitesport



Incredible effort by Harmony Tan to knock-off Serena Williams. She showed incredible resolve & genuine ability.



#BBCTennis You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better 1st round match at #Wimbledon than the one we’ve just witnessed.Incredible effort by Harmony Tan to knock-off Serena Williams. She showed incredible resolve & genuine ability. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better 1st round match at #Wimbledon than the one we’ve just witnessed.Incredible effort by Harmony Tan to knock-off Serena Williams. She showed incredible resolve & genuine ability.#BBCTennis

Gibson Johns @gibsonoma



She’s a living legend, and she’s still going at 40 — 27 years into her career. GOAT! #Wimbledon It may not have gone the way we wanted, but the fight and grit and power Serena Williams just showed in her first match back in a year was nothing short of inspiring.She’s a living legend, and she’s still going at 40 — 27 years into her career. GOAT! It may not have gone the way we wanted, but the fight and grit and power Serena Williams just showed in her first match back in a year was nothing short of inspiring. She’s a living legend, and she’s still going at 40 — 27 years into her career. GOAT! 👑 #Wimbledon

Up next, Harmony Tan will take on 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round after the Spaniard defeated Christina McHale 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets in her opener.

Serena Williams' hunt for the 24th Grand Slam title proves elusive once again

Serena Williams' hunt for the 24th Grand Slam continues once more

In addition to winning an eighth title at Wimbledon, Serena Williams was also looking to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title this week. Although she has the most Majors to her name in the Open Era, the American trails behind Margaret Court's tally in the all-time list and has been looking to achieve it since 2017.

Having fallen painfully short in four finals since then, the former World No. 1 came into SW19 hoping to turn things around. The 40-year-old will most certainly have a shot at accomplishing the feat at the upcoming US Open, where she is guaranteed a wildcard, considering it is her home Slam.

The American can also make use of her protected ranking to enter the event, and it remains to be seen which course of action she will choose.

