Serena Williams lovingly puts her arm around her daughter Olympia as the legend has the time of her life at a tasting menu

Serena Williams has shared glimpses of her experience trying a tasting menu at a high-end restaurant with her seven-year-old daughter, Olympia. Williams admitted she had been unaware of the simple dining rule of using utensils from the outside in.

Ad

While she has spent decades dominating the tennis world, her recent foray into different aspects of life—be it fashion, business, or now, fine dining—has shown fans a more candid and lighthearted side of her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on March 7, Williams documented the special evening with a series of clips. In the videos, she could be seen showcasing various dishes from the multi-course tasting menu while sipping champagne, jokingly calling it the "most important part" of the experience.

Ad

Trending

"Okay, so we're at a tasting and we're going to have lots of fun things to try to decide what to narrow it down to. And most important part of a tasting, [points at champagne] obviously. Yes, please," Williams said.

She also shared her newfound knowledge about dining etiquette, explaining how utensils should always be used from the outermost set first.

Ad

"You always want to start from the outside in, which I didn't know because I was a tennis player and then I learned, okay, just start with the outside and work your way in," she added.

Williams wrapped up her Instagram updates with a sweet picture featuring Olympia, who was dressed in an elegant sleeveless dress with bow details while clutching a monkey plushie. Williams stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana Carretto-print one-shoulder silk dress paired with Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Ad

Checkout the screengrab of the videos and pictures here:

Serena Williams' Instagram stories (@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams' Instagram stories (@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams once called out a Parisian rooftop restaurant for refusing entry to her and daughters Olympia & Adira

In Picture: Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams once testified that she and her daughters were denied entry to a Paris rooftop restaurant despite empty tables.

Ad

During her visit to the French capital for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Williams explained how she and her daughters, Olympia and Adira River, were rejected from L'Oiseau Blanc, the two-Michelin-starred rooftop restaurant, even when the restaurant was not full.

"Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first," Williams wrote.

Ad

The hotel later disputed her accusations, clarifying that the roof-top bar had been fully booked and each table had been reserved. Despite the clarification, the restaurant formally apologized to the 23-time Grand Slam champion for the ordeal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas