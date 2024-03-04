Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams's reunion recently at the Paris Fashion Week has delighted fans of the duo.

The duo shared an intense rivalry on the court for over a decade meeting 22 times in their careers. Though the American leads the head-to-head 20-2, the matches between the two were always considered to be of high quality.

Both women have been World No. 1 in their careers. They have 28 Grand Slam singles titles and 109 WTA singles titles between them.

Though the duo held each other in high regard, they weren't the best of friends during their careers. However, all of that changed when both of them embraced being moms together. Williams also called Sharapova her best friend in an interview in 2022 citing motherhood as the reason.

“She is my best friend now. Sorry, Caroline (Wozniacki). Also the first person I can call to discuss my day-to-day things with. Motherhood has brought us really close to each other,” Williams said at Good Morning America.

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams recently reunited at the Paris Fashion Week, which is one of the 'Big 4' fashion weeks alongside London, Milan and New York.

Fans of the duo were delighted to see the two tennis icons sharing a laugh. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement with one of the fans calling the duo being friendly unexpected but pleasing.

"Serena and Maria being friendly and having fun with each other the last couple of times they’ve met, is the plot twist of their story I never knew I needed. Lovely to see," they wrote.

Another fan captioned the photo of the duo asking them to smirk if they carried the WTA for 20 years paying homage to the duo.

"smirk if you carried the wta tour for the past 20 years," they wrote.

Here are some other reactions from fans:

When a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova defeated Serena Williams to win Wimbledon

2004 Wimbledon trophy presentation

Though Serena Williams had a phenomenal record against Maria Sharapova in their head-to-head, the latter defeated the American in what was described as "the most stunning upset in memory" by commentators.

In the 2004 Wimbledon final, 17-year-old Sharapova, seeded 13th, became the third youngest woman in history to win Wimbledon. She defeated the No. 1 seed and 6-time Major champion Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

This victory was the first of Maria Sharapova's five Grand Slam triumphs.

