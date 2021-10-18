Serena Williams says talking to Maria Sharapova at Met Gala was "really, really fun", reveals she loves Adele's new song

Serena Williams recently took to Instagram to answer some of her fans' questions. The American, who currently has 13.7 million followers on the social networking platform, revealed a bunch of interesting details about her life.

Williams was first asked to talk about one of her main rivals, Maria Sharapova. The two women battled it out 22 times during their careers and Williams prevailed in 20 of those meetings. Williams revealed that she spent time with Sharapova during last month's Met Gala and enjoyed talking and taking pictures with her.

"I got the chance to hang out with her (Maria Sharapova) at the Met Gala," Serena Williams said. "She's fun, we talked, we clicked, we laughed. We talked about tennis and it was really, really fun and I loved it!"

Serena Williams then proceeded to give her thoughts on British singer Adele's newest single, 'Easy on Me'. Williams said she loved the song and described its music video as "cool."

"Adele's new song is major; I love it and I actually watched the video, it was cool!," Williams said. "But I was so into wanting to hear the song that I fast forward it. I love Adele all right who doesn't love Adele?"

When asked whether she works out every day, Williams replied in the negative but mentioned that she does want to have the "discipline" to do so.

"I dont work out everyday," she admitted. "I want to and I wish I had the discipline to. But mama don't work out everyday."

The American was then asked about how she deals with hate and negativity. She replied that she doesn't let outside noise bother her.

"I get this question a lot. I don't think about it, (it) doesn't bother me. I dust it off my shoulders like seriously c'mon!"

Another question posed to Williams was about her training regimen when she was a 7-year-old. The American recalled that she probably trained only for a couple of hours a day, since she also had to attend school.

"When I was seven I probably played two hours (a day), it wasn't a lot. I was going to school and bunch of other things."

"I set boundaries and that way I can kind of balance my life" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open

The 23-time Major champion was also asked to provide some advice to those who struggle with time management. Williams emphasized the importance of setting boundaries and revealed that doing so has helped her balance her life.

"Set boundaries," Serena Williams advised. "There are some things that I don't do after a certain time because you never get time back. So I set boundaries and I stick to those boundaries and then that way I can kind of balance my life."

Finally, when asked to mention the favorite match that she has played, Williams was quick to point out that she likes winning, so every match she's won is her favorite.

"Honestly any that I've won. So clearly I like winning. It's not a bad thing, right?"

Edited by Arvind Sriram