Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova reunite in style at London Fashion Week

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova set aside their on-court rivalry as they reconnected at the Moncler Genius show during London Fashion Week.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova's rivalry began in 2004 when Sharapova defeated Williams in the Wimbledon final, despite Williams being the defending champion. In total, they have played each other 22 times, with Williams winning 20 of those matches.

Despite their lopsided head-to-head record, the rivalry remained intense as both players acknowledged the special level of intensity that came with facing each other on the court. Overall, the Williams-Sharapova rivalry has been one of the most compelling and dramatic in the history of professional tennis.

Since Sharapova's retirement, however, the pair have shared mutual respect and admiration for each other and enjoyed a wholesome friendship. Maria Sharapova was one of the people who encouraged the 23-time Grand Slam champion to make her final comeback, which concluded at the 2022 US Open.

She also praised Williams' "gracious tenacity" as she reached the end of her professional career.

“It was amazing to see Serena’s run and the glory and the gracious tenacity as she carried through to the end of her career," Sharapova said at the time.

Maria Sharapova recently posted a picture of the two of them reconnecting at the Moncler Genius fashion show.

"Reunited," the five-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

The Williams sisters and Sharapova famously reunited at the 2021 Met Gala to the shock and delight of tennis fans. Venus Williams revealed that the sisters had told Sharapova how much they missed having the Russian on tour with them. She also spoke about how happy they all were to see each other.

"We were so happy to see each other, and they were hugs, there was laughing, there were stories and there was the photo," Venus said.

Serena Williams dominated the on-court rivalry with Maria Sharapova

Williams and Sharapova at the 2015 Australian Open

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova enjoyed one of the most celebrated and compelling rivalries in tennis. However, the on-court rivalry was completely dominated by the American.

In 2004, 17-year-old Maria Sharapova caused a huge upset when she defeated the defending champion in the Wimbledon final.

“I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon," she wrote in Unstoppable: My Life So Far.

Despite her victory, Sharapova lost the next 18 matches to Serena Williams. The American's streak ended when she was forced to withdraw from her match against Sharapova at the 2018 French Open.

During their rivalry that spanned from 2004 to 2019, Serena Williams had the upper hand with a head-to-head record of 20 wins against Sharapova's two. At the Grand Slams, Williams won eight out of her nine matches against Sharapova. Williams also won three out of the four Major finals the duo contested.

