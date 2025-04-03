Serena Williams & Maria Sharapova's ex-coach reveals candid conversation he had with Russian's dad about where she lacked behind American

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently recounted a conversation he had shared with Maria Sharapova's father, Yuri, when the five-time Major winner was coming up as a pro tennis player. The American opined back then that while Sharapova had a "special" mentality, Serena and Venus Williams' competitive mindset set them apart from her.

For those unaware, the Russian worked for a short period with Macci in her childhood years before she was recognized by IMG in 1995. The USPTA-certified coach has also coached the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick and Jennifer Capriati, which attests to his tennis knowledge.

Earlier on Thursday (April 3), Rick Macci took to his X handle to speak brightly of Yuri Sharapov, who was instrumental in his daughter Maria Sharapova's early success. The 70-year-old looked back fondly on an exchange that the two had, where Sharapova's future rivalry with the Williams' sisters came up.

"Yuri Sharapova was a man on a mission. He was so driven and told me at age 11 were only here to prepare to be better than the WILLIAMS SISTERS. PERIOD. Whoa! Told him mentally Maria is VERY special on the INSIDE," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci wrote on X on Thursday. "Venus and Serena are VERY special on the INSIDE and OUTSIDE and a brutal competitor when your on the OTHER SIDE. But your kid can be number one some day."

Sharapova suffered from a lopsided losing head-to-head record against Serena Williams, losing 20 of their 22 bouts. The Russian notably never won a match against the 23-time Major winner after scoring back-to-back wins against her at Wimbledon and the WTA Finals in 2004.

The former World No. 1 enjoyed a more favorable record against her elder sister Venus Williams, defeating her in five of their eight clashes. That said, the five-time Major winner did lose twice to the seven-time Major winner at Wimbledon (2005 and 2007).

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci on Maria Sharapova: "One of the mentally strongest players I ever taught"

Maria Sharapova won her last Major trophy at French Open 2014 | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci heaped rich praise on Maria Sharapova last November while sharing a video segement of his analysis of the Russian on his X handle. In the caption, he gave a nod to the Russian's mental strength.

"One of the mentally strongest players I ever taught Maria Sharapova!" Macci wrote on X last year.

Sharapova is one of the only 10 WTA players to complete the elusive Career Grand Slam. She retired from pro tennis after her first-round loss at the 2020 Australian Open, pulling the curtains on her illustrious career at the age of 32.

