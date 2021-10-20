Serena Williams and Michael B. Jordan partner to give $1 million to start-up founders from HBCUs

Serena Williams and Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan have come together to create a platform for budding entrepreneurs from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to earn $1 million in funding for their businesses.

A competition has been organized for HBCU alumni to put forth their business proposals and earn funding to kickstart their ventures. The start-up pitch competition has received sponsorship from Serena Ventures (SV), Jordan's Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic and MaC Venture Capital. December 18 has been chosen as the date for the announcement of the winning entries.

Serena Ventures urged start-up founders and entrepreneurs to begin submitting their entries for the contest.

"Serena Ventures is so proud to partner with @macventurecap @legacyclassic and @michaelbjordan to create a startup pitch competition for HBCU founders! Start submitting today for the chance to win $1M! Tag your favorite HBCU founders in the comments!," the handle wrote on social media.

Alison Stillman, general partner at Serena Ventures, in a recent press release highlighted how HBCU's have been an "integral part of the educational ecosystem."

"HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders," Alison Stillman said.

Serena Williams keeping fans engaged with an active social media presence

Serena Williams has found herself on the sidelines since her mid-match retirement in the first round of Wimbledon 2021. She went on to withdraw from the US Open due to a leg injury and appears to have drawn the curtains on her 2021 season.

During her time away from tennis, Williams has kept an active social media presence. She has regularly promoted brands like Audemars Piguet and her very own Serena on Instagram. Her most recent post featured her with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on a night out.

Williams has also been updating her fans on some of her daily activities. She recently revealed on Twitter that she watched the first installment of 'Iron Man' once again. She also tweeted about how her daughter Olympia helps her relax and that they are going to be best friends "no matter what".

Serena Williams @serenawilliams I love how @OlympiaOhanian when she’s in trouble and I put her in time out she brings me back to normal. She will do something cute to help me relax. It’s like she’s saying it’s ok the be mad at me mom… but we are always gonna be best friends no matter what. 🥰🥰🥰 I love how @OlympiaOhanian when she’s in trouble and I put her in time out she brings me back to normal. She will do something cute to help me relax. It’s like she’s saying it’s ok the be mad at me mom… but we are always gonna be best friends no matter what. 🥰🥰🥰

