"Serena Williams miss you" - Caroline Wozniacki gives a shout-out to American, shows off side-by-side pillars at Australian Open's Walk of Champions

Caroline Wozniacki shared a video of her walking down the Walk of Champions at the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. The Dane showed off side-by-side pillars with Serena Williams and said that she missed her

The Dane called it quits on her career in 2020 at the Australian Open. However, in June 2023, Wozniacki announced her return to tennis after giving birth to two children. She stated that she would be making her return at the North American hardcourt swing and accepted main draw wild cards for two big warm-up events in Montreal and Cincinnati. She then took part in the US Open, where she made it to the fourth round.

On the other hand, Williams retired in 2022 at the US Open with the Serena Williams farewell tour. The tour started at the North American hardcourt swing and the first stop was the Canadian Open. She bid farewell to the tennis world at the 2022 US Open after a third-round loss.

Wozniacki kicked off her 2024 campaign at the ASB Classic where she lost to Elina Svitolina in the first round in straight sets. She has received a main draw wildcard for the upcoming 2024 Australian Open.

The Dane recently shared a story on Instagram walking down the Rod Laver Arena's prestigious Walk of Champions which holds the names of all the winners of the Australian Open. She also gave a shout-out to her friend Serena Williams, writing that missed her and showed off her own pillar which was placed beside the American's.

The pillars record the years in which the player won the Australian Open. While Wozniacki won it once in 2018, Williams won it seven times - 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, and 2017.

Check out Wozniacki's story below:

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story

The only time Caroline Wozniacki defeated Serena Williams

Caroline Wozniacki & Serena Williams at the 2014 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams faced each other 11 times during their career. Williams leads their head-to-head record 10-1. They have met nine times on hard court with Williams leading 8-1, and once each on clay and grass, with the American winning on both occasions.

The only time the Dane got the better of the American was in the Miami Masters quarterfinals in 2012. Williams was coming off a month-long layoff due to an injury on her left ankle which she suffered at the Brisbane International. Wozniacki defeated the 23-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 6-4 to get her first and only win over Williams in her career. Before that match, Williams had won their first three encounters.

Wozniacki, however, failed to win the Miami Open that year, losing to eventual runner-up Maria Sharapova in the semifinals.

