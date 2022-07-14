Serena Williams' next tournament: National Bank Open 2022 confirms participation of 23-time Grand Slam winner

Serena Williams is set to return to action for the first time since making a first-round exit at Wimbledon 2022. The American leads a star-studded player entry list for the National Bank Open in Toronto, which kickoffs on August 8.

The WTA 1000 tournament took to social media to confirm the 40-year-old's participation in the event.

"She’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack! That’s right, our 3-time champion Serena Williams returns to Toronto. And she likes playing here, she’s reached the semis of better the last five times she’s played," the tweet read.

Williams has won the National Bank Open thrice — in 2001, 2011 and 2013. Her last participation in the WTA 1000 competition came in 2019, where she reached the final following wins over Elise Mertens, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Naomi Osaka and Marie Bouzkova.

Facing local girl Bianca Andreescu in the summit clash, the 23-time Major winner had to concede the match after back spasms forced her retirement in the opening set. The pair met again that year in the US Open title clash, where the Canadian beat Williams in straight sets.

Several top players are on the entry list for this year's National Bank Open, including the likes of Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Emma Raducanu and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to name a few.

Andreescu will also compete in the tournament, as will Leylah Fernandez, who has been recovering from a foot fracture she suffered at the French Open.

Last year, Camila Giorgi was the women's singles champion, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 in the final.

Karl Hale, the director of the National Bank Open, said that the entry list is one of the strongest that has ever been submitted for the tournament.

“When you read over that star-studded list, it’s hard not to get excited about the WTA Tour making its return to Sobeys Stadium", Hale said. "Not only is this one of the strongest, if not the strongest, player list we’ve ever submitted, but it’s also the first time in three years that the National Bank Open returns to a full capacity."

"We’re thrilled that these players will have a chance to play in front of a packed house, and we’re even happier for our fans who will get to watch tennis’ very best at the 2022 edition of the National Bank Open,” he added.

An underwhelming return to action for Serena Williams

Serena Williams lost in the opening round of Wimbledon 2022.

At Wimbledon 2022, Serena Williams made a comeback to the sport after almost a year on the sidelines. After taking a wildcard entry to the grass Slam, she faced Harmony Tan in the opening round.

Despite giving it her all, Williams went down 5-7, 6-1, 6-7(7) to the Frenchwoman to exit the tournament in the opening round.

ClutchPoints Betting @CPBetting



Harmony Tan (+270 ML) upsets Serena Williams at Wimbledon Harmony Tan (+270 ML) upsets Serena Williams at Wimbledon 👀 https://t.co/GFIELR2pTt

Before the Major, she competed in the women's doubles at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, partnering with Ons Jabeur. The pair reached the semifinals but were forced to withdraw due to the Tunisian suffering an injury.

It will be interesting to see how the American will perform at the National Bank Open, as she will be looking to build momentum heading into the US Open later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far