Serena Williams' Nike Building includes a theater named after daughter Olympia

The Serena Williams (SW) building, recently launched by Nike, includes a theater that has been named after her daughter Olympia.

The sports brand opened a building named after the tennis icon in Oregon, which is the largest office complex at Nike World Headquarters. The building spans one million square feet, which is equivalent to 140 full-sized tennis courts. The theater inside the building, named after Williams' four-year-old daughter Olympia, spans two storeys and can seat 140 people.

Nike's official news website put out a statement describing the state-of-the-art facility.

"Specialty spaces in SW include 140,000 square feet of showrooms and work space; a footwear materials library; a color lab; and the two-story, 140-seat Olympia Theater, named after Serena’s daughter. The work spaces are curated to inspire each respective working group and are filled with stories about athletes, sport, innovation and Nike culture. Immersive spaces with 180-degree wraparound visual projection allow Nike teams to visualize data in completely new ways and bring product to life at new scale," the statement read.

More than 20 percent of the SW building is made up of recycled content that was harvested and manufactured locally. It also comprises as many as 648 solar panels. According to Nike, the building's design "preserves and supplements the environment with thousands of native plant species."

Serena Williams and her daughter are very active on social media

Serena Williams with daughter Olympia

Having been away from the tennis court for a long period due to injury, Serena Williams is spending a lot of time with her daughter Olympia, with the two extremely active on Instagram.

The former World No. 1 recently posted a video of herself and her daughter doing a ramp walk inside their house.

"Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie," Williams captioned the post.

She also posted one with her daughter on the tennis court.

Earlier, Olympia posted a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with an 'S' inscribed on it and referred to her mother as a 'superwoman'.

"I’m just rocking my mama‘s “S” cause she’s a superwoman," the post read.

Serena Williams' ranking has dropped to No. 248 due to her prolonged absence from the tour. The American last played a professional match at Wimbledon in 2021. When she does make her much-awaited return, her daughter will no doubt be present to cheer her on.

Williams is only one Slam short (23) of equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Majors. However, her chances of winning a 24th Grand Slam are diminishing with every passing day.

