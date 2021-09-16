"I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger" - Serena Williams pens emotional tribute to legendary gymnast Simone Biles

Serena Williams recently penned a tribute to legendary American gymnast Simone Biles, who was listed on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People for 2021.

The magazine often picks peers and colleagues of the people they wish to honor to write individual profiles for the annual list. Williams' poignant tribute to Simone Biles is one of the major highlights of this year's issue.

Williams began by praising her fellow athlete's achievements, dubbing Biles a "master of precision, grace and dominance." She also asserted that Biles' medal counts across the Olympics and World Championships are "once in a lifetime" feats.

"There’s something poetic about the way Simone Biles moves," Williams wrote "She’s a master of precision, grace and dominance, and at the age of just 24, she has cemented herself as one of the most decorated American gymnasts of all time. With a total of 32 Olympic and world championship medals, Simone’s athletic achievements are seen once in a lifetime."

Williams pointed out that Biles' greatest achievements come away from the athletics spectrum. She praised the 24-year-old for being fearless in her championing of mental health and for setting new standards for beauty, strength and resilience.

Further highlighting the strength shown by the American gymnast in the face of adversity, Williams wrote that Biles embodied "the endless potential of black women."

"Simone’s greatest work, however, is what’s being done outside of the gym," Williams wrote. "She is using her mature voice and platform to share her personal journey of self-love, respect and acceptance—Simone is wise beyond her years. By living her truth so loudly and by championing mental health, she is setting new standards of beauty, strength and resilience."

"What she embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women. I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams," she continued.

Serena Williams to skip Indian Wells

Serena Williams will not be playing at Indian Wells this year.

Serena Williams, who is still nursing a hamstring string, has chosen to skip the season's final WTA 1000 event, the BNP Paribas Open, scheduled to be played in Indian Wells in early October.

The American last played a competitive match at Wimbledon, where she was forced to retire from her opening-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after injuring her right leg in an awkward fall.

Serena Williams is a former champion at the BNP Paribas Open, last lifting the trophy two decades ago in 2001.

Edited by Arvind Sriram