"Serena Williams didn't play with anywhere near the sort of topspin and acceleration of the racquet that Iga Swiatek plays with" - Patrick McEnroe

Iga Swiatek has taken the tennis world by storm. Her ongoing purple patch is quite reminiscent of that of the legendary Serena Williams. However, former American player Patrick McEnroe believes there is something about Swiatek's game that even Williams does not possess.

Speaking on an episode of the Holding Court podcast, McEnroe further highlighted the difference between the two players.

McEnroe was awestruck by the pace and spin of Iga Swiatek's groundstrokes the first time he saw her play, and she has gotten better over time. While McEnroe believes Williams "did it all", she couldn't generate the topspin and acceleration that Swiatek does.

"When I first saw her (Iga Swiatek) play a couple of years ago, I was like, I haven't seen any woman player hit with that much spin and pace," McEnroe said.

"Serena did it all, but Serena didn't play with anywhere near the sort of topspin and acceleration of the racquet that this woman plays with," he said further.

He went on to declare that Iga Swiatek is undoubtedly the favorite to clinch the French Open title. Additionally, McEnroe believes that no other player in the women's game in recent memory has been as big a favorite going into a Grand Slam tournament.

The only other players that have come close are Serena Williams and the recently retired Ashleigh Barty, opined McEnroe, adding that it was hard to imagine anyone beating the Pole in Roland Garros.

"Ashleigh Barty was a pretty solid favorite going into the Australian Open. There were times when Serena (Williams), in her prime, was a huge favorite at Wimbledon and The Open. I can't remember a time, in recent memory, when someone goes into a major this heavy a favorite (as Iga Swiatek) on the women's side...It's hard to imagine anybody beating her at the French Open," he highlighted.

Further assessing Swiatek's game, McEnroe said that very few female players in history have displayed agility in movement and an ability to strike the ball like she has. He added that the speed the Pole generates on the ball is hard to believe and that she is a remarkable athlete.

"I think I tweeted about it a month ago...I don't know how anyone's going to win a set again. How can anybody beat this woman on clay. Very few female players in history have been able to get that kind of movement on the ball. Iga Swiatek gets it on every shot, and the backhand too. It's just remarkable - the speed of racquet that she generates...She's a remarkable athlete," McEnroe expressed.

Swiatek has upped the ante ever since she became World No. 1. Currently on a 28-match winning run, Swiatek is on an unstoppable run that separates her from the rest of the tour.

Can Iga Swiatek's biggest competitors end her dominance at the French Open 2022?

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Eight

Iga Swiatek is currently in a league of her own and has been incredibly hard to beat. The likes of World No. 2 Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, the in-form Ons Jabeur, and Maria Sakkari will aim to end Swiatek's streak of dominance.

McEnroe feels Jabeur could cause her some problems in heavier and colder conditions. However, he wouldn't be surprised to see the World No. 1 win the event without even dropping a set.

"She can easily win the tournament without dropping a set. That's how good she is," McEnroe said.

If Swiatek does end up winning the French Open title without dropping a set, she would be the first player in history to have won her first two Slams in such fashion. The 20-year-old has dropped only 28 games in seven matches en route to the 2020 Roland Garros title.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan