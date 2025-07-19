Serena Williams playfully covets sister Venus Williams' fashionable Paris outfit with amusing message

Legendary tennis sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams were intense rivals on the tennis court, but are now exploring the world post-retirement. While Serena is out with her half-sisters on a tropical vacation, Venus is exploring France in her latest adventure, getting closer to the artisanal culture of the country.On Friday, Venus posted photos from her time in Paris, especially her visit to Galerie Vauclair, an art gallery. She captured a photo while taking a look at different types of crockery, opulent Parisian interior, and more.In one photo, Venus is posing in a beige trench coat with a black overlay. She is standing beside classical European decor, complete with chandeliers, bust sculptures, and gilded furniture. Venus captioned the post:&quot;Finding beauty in structure. Merci Paris. 💫 @vstarrdesign&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Venus was having a look at the art gallery, Serena had an eye for something else. The 23-time Grand Slam champion wanted the beige trench coat Venus was wearing, as she commented:“Can I have that coat?”Serena's reactionIn the post, Venus also gave a shout-out to her own interior design studio, V Starr. Her trip to an art gallery in Paris wasn't just casual. She's into the art world, collecting items and even curating auctions.What are Serena Williams and Venus Williams up to after retirement?The Williams sisters had a magnificent tennis career and they have managed to succeed even after retirement, with several of their businesses thriving. Notably, both sisters have invested in different sectors and are reaping benefits.Serena Williams founded a venture capital firm in 2017. The firm has invested in 85 companies, 14 of which are collectively valued at over $1 billion.The 43-year-old is also a partner in brands like Wyn Beauty, Will Perform (a topical pain-relief line), as well as her multimedia production company, Nine Two Six, which co-produced projects like King Richard.Serena Williams is also involved in the wellness and fitness sector, regularly sharing routines that incorporate Tonal smart workouts, HIIT, running, cryotherapy, and more. Moreover, she's a mother to two daughters: Olympia (born 2017) and Adira (born 2023).Meanwhile, the other Williams sister, Venus Williams, is busy managing her interior design firm, V Starr Interiors, based in Florida. The firm works on private residences and has even designed Olympic villages. She launched a sports-fashion brand, EleVen, in 2007.In the latest news, Venus is returning to the court at age 45 as a wildcard entry into the Washington D.C. tournament.