  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams playfully covets sister Venus Williams' fashionable Paris outfit with amusing message

Serena Williams playfully covets sister Venus Williams' fashionable Paris outfit with amusing message

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 19, 2025 02:18 GMT
Gucci - Men
Serena Williams playfully covets sister Venus Williams' fashionable Paris outfit with amusing message - Source: Getty

Legendary tennis sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams were intense rivals on the tennis court, but are now exploring the world post-retirement. While Serena is out with her half-sisters on a tropical vacation, Venus is exploring France in her latest adventure, getting closer to the artisanal culture of the country.

Ad

On Friday, Venus posted photos from her time in Paris, especially her visit to Galerie Vauclair, an art gallery. She captured a photo while taking a look at different types of crockery, opulent Parisian interior, and more.

In one photo, Venus is posing in a beige trench coat with a black overlay. She is standing beside classical European decor, complete with chandeliers, bust sculptures, and gilded furniture. Venus captioned the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Finding beauty in structure. Merci Paris. 💫 @vstarrdesign"
Ad

While Venus was having a look at the art gallery, Serena had an eye for something else. The 23-time Grand Slam champion wanted the beige trench coat Venus was wearing, as she commented:

“Can I have that coat?”
Serena&#039;s reaction
Serena's reaction

In the post, Venus also gave a shout-out to her own interior design studio, V Starr. Her trip to an art gallery in Paris wasn't just casual. She's into the art world, collecting items and even curating auctions.

Ad

What are Serena Williams and Venus Williams up to after retirement?

The Williams sisters had a magnificent tennis career and they have managed to succeed even after retirement, with several of their businesses thriving. Notably, both sisters have invested in different sectors and are reaping benefits.

Serena Williams founded a venture capital firm in 2017. The firm has invested in 85 companies, 14 of which are collectively valued at over $1 billion.

Ad

The 43-year-old is also a partner in brands like Wyn Beauty, Will Perform (a topical pain-relief line), as well as her multimedia production company, Nine Two Six, which co-produced projects like King Richard.

Serena Williams is also involved in the wellness and fitness sector, regularly sharing routines that incorporate Tonal smart workouts, HIIT, running, cryotherapy, and more. Moreover, she's a mother to two daughters: Olympia (born 2017) and Adira (born 2023).

Meanwhile, the other Williams sister, Venus Williams, is busy managing her interior design firm, V Starr Interiors, based in Florida. The firm works on private residences and has even designed Olympic villages. She launched a sports-fashion brand, EleVen, in 2007.

In the latest news, Venus is returning to the court at age 45 as a wildcard entry into the Washington D.C. tournament.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications