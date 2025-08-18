Serena Williams playfully second-guesses her career choices after being wowed by professional Pillow Fight Championship match

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently watched a sport she had never previously heard about, while teasing that she could have been a player in that. Her amazement was evident after she came across a live match in the Pillow Fight Championship.On Sunday, Williams watched two players standing in a ring hammering pillows at each other, and it was an all professional setting. This left Williams simply amazed while joking that she, too, could have been a pillow fighter.&quot;I mean, how have I not been a pillow fighter? Look at this. This is amazing. Wow.Wow. Wow,&quot; she said in a clip on her Instagram story.Serena Williams' Instagram storyThe PFC, short for Pillow Fight Championship, has gained popularity in recent years. In this sport, players use specially designed pillows to land strikes while showcasing agility and defense.Serena Williams believes in remaining fit even after retirementSerena Williams became a mother for the second time after welcoming her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, on August 22, 2023, with husband Alexis Ohanian. Following Adira's birth two years ago, Williams has been working out, as evidenced by her social media posts.Earlier in April, during an interview with Women's Health, Serena Williams openly discussed the importance of fitness even after retirement. She said:&quot;Fitness will always be a part of my life. My whole life has been fitness, so it's weird now that I'm not necessarily playing professional sport. It's still a huge part of my life. I think I view it the same. I try to be fit. I think the older you get, the more muscle you want—I know I do. Living a healthy life is so important for me.&quot;There has been some speculation about Williams' potential return among tennis fans. Though officially retired since 2022, an Instagram clip, titled &quot;Still Serena,&quot; showcased the 23-time Grand Slam champion working on her tennis skills. However, there is no concrete proof that suggests that the tennis legend is considering making a comeback to the sport. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Serena's older sister, Venus Williams, recently made her return to tennis at the 2025 DC Open after a 16-month hiatus. She also featured in the Cincinnati Open. However, she was not able to get past the first round at the ATP 1000 event. She will feature in the US Open mixed doubles, having paired with Reilly Opelka.