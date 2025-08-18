  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams playfully second-guesses her career choices after being wowed by professional Pillow Fight Championship match

Serena Williams playfully second-guesses her career choices after being wowed by professional Pillow Fight Championship match

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 18, 2025 05:58 GMT
Serena Williams playfully second-guesses her career choices after being wowed by professional Pillow Fight Championship match. Source: GETTY
Serena Williams playfully second-guesses her career choices after being wowed by professional Pillow Fight Championship match. Source: GETTY

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently watched a sport she had never previously heard about, while teasing that she could have been a player in that. Her amazement was evident after she came across a live match in the Pillow Fight Championship.

Ad

On Sunday, Williams watched two players standing in a ring hammering pillows at each other, and it was an all professional setting. This left Williams simply amazed while joking that she, too, could have been a pillow fighter.

"I mean, how have I not been a pillow fighter? Look at this. This is amazing. Wow.Wow. Wow," she said in a clip on her Instagram story.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Serena Williams&#039; Instagram story
Serena Williams' Instagram story

The PFC, short for Pillow Fight Championship, has gained popularity in recent years. In this sport, players use specially designed pillows to land strikes while showcasing agility and defense.

Ad

Serena Williams believes in remaining fit even after retirement

Serena Williams became a mother for the second time after welcoming her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, on August 22, 2023, with husband Alexis Ohanian. Following Adira's birth two years ago, Williams has been working out, as evidenced by her social media posts.

Earlier in April, during an interview with Women's Health, Serena Williams openly discussed the importance of fitness even after retirement. She said:

Ad
"Fitness will always be a part of my life. My whole life has been fitness, so it's weird now that I'm not necessarily playing professional sport. It's still a huge part of my life. I think I view it the same. I try to be fit. I think the older you get, the more muscle you want—I know I do. Living a healthy life is so important for me."
Ad

There has been some speculation about Williams' potential return among tennis fans. Though officially retired since 2022, an Instagram clip, titled "Still Serena," showcased the 23-time Grand Slam champion working on her tennis skills. However, there is no concrete proof that suggests that the tennis legend is considering making a comeback to the sport.

Meanwhile, Serena's older sister, Venus Williams, recently made her return to tennis at the 2025 DC Open after a 16-month hiatus. She also featured in the Cincinnati Open. However, she was not able to get past the first round at the ATP 1000 event. She will feature in the US Open mixed doubles, having paired with Reilly Opelka.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications