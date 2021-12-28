Serena Williams shares video of her daughter training, says Olympia is "getting ready"

Serena Williams began playing tennis at the age of four when she tagged along with older sister Venus Williams for her practice sessions. The early start proved vital to her development, as she went on to become arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time.

Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia Ohanian, appears to be on track to follow in her mother's footsteps. Serena recently took to Instagram to share a video of her four-year-old daughter's physical training sessions.

The video, set to the iconic Eye of the Tiger song, shows Olympia performing inclined shoulder planks under the supervision of her mother.

"Getting ready," Serena captioned the post on Instagram.

Serena Williams also tagged Olympia's Instagram, which has more than 600,000 followers.

The 40-year-old has made no secret of her desire to watch Olympia grow up to be a tennis player like herself. However, Serena has indicated in the past that she will in no way force her daughter to take up tennis against her wishes.

"I'm not going to throw her on the tennis court, but I feel it's good for her to find out who she is," Serena said in a previous interview.

Serena Williams instagrams frequently about her escapades with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams is no stranger to social media and frequently posts snippets of her personal life on Instagram. Apart from Olympia, Serena's posts also regularly feature her husband Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of social media site Reddit.

Earlier this year, the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted about Olympia joining her during a practice session. She also shared a video of her father Richard Williams cheering Olympia on as she rode a bicycle, as well as one of Olympia taking tennis lessons from Patrick Mouratoglou.

There are also several videos on Instagram of the mother-daughter duo having fun during practice sessions. The former World No. 1 has spent much of the year on the sidelines due to injury, and has used the time off to connect with her daughter.

