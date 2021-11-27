Serena Williams posts pictures of herself vacationing with family in the Bahamas, pranks sister Isha Price

Serena Williams recently took to Instagram to post pictures of herself on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. The 40-year-old, who hasn't played a match since sustaining a hamstring injury at Wimbledon this year, had been using her time off court to promote her father's biopic, 'King Richard', which was released in theaters on November 19.

During her tropical getaway in the Bahamas, Serena Williams went snorkeling with her family. In one of the videos, she can be seen swimming underwater in the midst of fascinating marine life.

Williams posted a picture of herself stretching and jokingly claimed that "underwater training" is the reason she is able to retrieve most of the balls on court.

"When you ask how did I reach that ball… it’s underwater training :)", read the caption of Serena Williams' post.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion even pulled off a prank on older sister Isha Price on a yacht. Price, who was looking to step down from the higher platform she was standing on, was lent a hand by Serena Williams. As Price reached out to grasp Williams' hand, the latter drew it back in style, leaving her sister puzzled.

"Never underestimate the power of a little sister (me) aka brat 🤪 @ladyisha01", Williams posted.

While on vacation, Serena Williams also celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian posted a picture with Williams, saying building a family with her was the "best work" he has ever done.

"4 years! Many more date nights to come. It takes work, but building this family with you is the best work I've ever done @serenawilliams", Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

"It's so cool that we get to share with the world everything my father means to me" - Serena Williams on 'King Richard' film

Venus and Serena Williams have been busy promoting the film 'King Richard' over the past month. During the official premiere of the biopic, Serena Williams told Variety that it is "cool" to share everything her father has done for her and her family with the world.

"It's so cool that we get to share with the world everything my father means to me and our family and all that he's done for us," said Serena Williams. "Also my mom and my sisters everyone was such a part of it so it's kinda cool to see it come to life."

King Richard Film @KingRichardFilm “It feels so good to be alive.” Based on the true story of Venus and Serena Williams that will inspire the world, watch the new trailer for #KingRichard , starring Will Smith and featuring "Be Alive" by Beyoncé. See it in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. “It feels so good to be alive.” Based on the true story of Venus and Serena Williams that will inspire the world, watch the new trailer for #KingRichard, starring Will Smith and featuring "Be Alive" by Beyoncé. See it in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. https://t.co/DVmvegf4zF

Serena's sister Venus Williams revealed that she never planned for such a film to come to life. She added that she was "proud" of the way her family's stories were told in the biopic.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"It's beautiful I was never planning this moment and then here it is," Venus said. "And then the way this story is told is also probably the best way it could be told. How a family actually succeeded so that's the story of it all. I'm so proud it's being told this way because it's the right way."

Edited by Arvind Sriram