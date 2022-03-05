Serena Williams visits the arcade with daughter Olympia and sister Venus

Serena Williams appears to be enjoying her downtime from tennis. The 23-time Major winner recently visited an arcade with her daughter Olympia and sister Venus Williams.

Williams posted pictures and videos of her visit on Instagram. In one picture, she can be seen posing with her daughter in front of a videogame machine. In another, her older sister Venus can be seen shooting hoops. Towards the end of the video, the seven-time Major winner turns to the camera and shrieks in excitement at her score.

The 23-time Major winner and her daughter Olympia

Venus rejoices after beating the previous highest score at the arcade

Serena also shared a post made by her personal brand, where she can be seen rocking a leopard-print dress. The 23-time Major winner launched her own fashion line in 2018.

"The AMARI dress = the perfect spring wardrobe staple," the post read, followed by three leopard emojis.

While Serena Williams is enjoying her life outside tennis, her WTA ranking is taking a plunge

Serena Williams recently walked the ramp for Off-White at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. She donned a stunning all-black outfit at the event and posed with top models like Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. She also attended the Balmain show, where she debuted her new platinum blonde bob.

On the tennis front, the 23-time Major winner has not played a competitive match since retiring from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year.

Her absence has had a direct effect on her rankings; Williams fell to a lowly No. 237 in the world a few weeks ago after being unable to compete at the Australian Open.

The 40-year-old, who made it to the fourth round of the 2021 French Open, could drop out of the WTA rankings altogether if she doesn't return in the near future.

Edited by Arvind Sriram