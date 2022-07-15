Serena Williams posts video of herself as she enjoys a vacation in Athens with her family

Serena Williams is currently enjoying a vacation in Athens with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. After playing during the grasscourt season in England, the 40-year-old took a trip to the Greek capital with her family.

Serena posted a short video on TikTok where a beautiful view of Athens can be seen. In the video, someone can also be heard pointing towards an area where the Panathenaic Stadium is located. This was the venue for the first modern Olympic Games that took place in 1896.

Serena Williams was previously in England where she competed during the grasscourt season. The 40-year-old returned to action at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. She received a wildcard for the women's doubles tournament, where Ons Jabeur was her partner.

The pair had a good run as they reached the semifinals of the competition. However, they withdrew from their match against Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette as Jabeur suffered a knee injury.

Serena Williams made her singles comeback at Wimbledon, where she was up against Harmony Tan in the first round. The Frenchwoman took the opening set 7-5 but the 23-time Grand Slam champion bounced back strongly by winning the second 6-1.

The final set went to a tiebreak and Tan won it 10-7 to seal her place in the second round of the competition. The 24-year-old went on to reach the last 16 before being beaten by Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Serena Williams will compete at the National Bank Open

Following her early Wimbledon exit, Serena Williams is set to compete in the National Bank Open in Toronto, which starts on August 8. The WTA 1000 tournament has released its player entry list and the 40-year-old is one of many high-profile stars who are set to appear in the competition.

Serena won the National Bank Open thrice with her last triumph coming in 2013, where she thrashed Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-0 in the final. The American has reached the semifinals or above in each of her last five appearances in the competition.

She last took part in Toronto in 2019 where she made it to the final, only to retire against Bianca Andreescu due to a back injury. Having gotten some game time during the grasscourt season, it will be interesting to see how the 40-year-old does at the National Bank Open.

