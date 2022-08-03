"Only those closest to me know that I’m a little mischievous" - Serena Williams pranks Citi Open Chairman Mark Ein

Serena Williams will begin her North American tour next week at the National Bank Open in Montreal. However, the legendary player has already made her presence felt by grabbing headlines in the capital city of Washington, D.C., where her sister Venus Williams returned to action after a year at the WTA 250 Citi Open.

Although Venus lost to Canada's Rebecca Marino 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round, fans were beyond thrilled when they spotted the Williams sisters practicing together on Sunday. After the session, Serena set off for some sightseeing along with Citi Open Chairman Mark Ein.

The 40-year-old took to social media to share photos and videos of her day out with Ein. She she was seen riding a kick scooter in the streets as they visited the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.

Serena also played a prank on the tournament chairman at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The parking lot has an allotted space for Ein with his name written on the board. Serena pasted a handwritten note over his name that read "parking for Serena Williams."

"Only those closest to me know that I’m a little mischievous. Zoom in…and must slide right. @markdein1 @cityopen," Williams wrote.

Ein made a video to show everyone what the tennis star did and joked about how she "made herself too much at home."

"You know how sometimes your friends come to town and they kind of make themselves a little too much at home. Well, this is taking it to a whole new level. Wow," Ein said.

Serena Williams uses her protected ranking to enter the Canadian Open

Serena Williams is gearing up for the US Open

A leg injury during the opening match of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships forced Serena Williams to quit and retire mid-match. She returned to the tour after a year at this year's Wimbledon, but failed to reach the second round as Harmony Tan of France beat her in three sets.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is currently unranked, will begin her US Open swing next week at the National Bank Open in Montreal. The WTA 1000 event will be played from August 8-14. The American has lifted three trophies in the tournament in the past.

Her next task will be at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is scheduled to be held from August 15-21. The tennis icon will finally begin her campaign for a 24th Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, starting August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far