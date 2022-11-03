Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal amongst many celebrities nominated for the 'Game-Changer of 2022' award at the People's Choice Awards

2022 has been a landmark season for tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, albeit for different reasons. The Spaniard became the all-time record holder for most Grand Slams on the men's tour after winning the Australian Open in January.

He followed that feat up by winning a record-extending 14th French Open title on his beloved clay, taking his tally to 22 Grand Slams. Meanwhile, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams returned to competitive tennis only to announce her retirement after the US Open, bidding adieu to the sport after a career that stretched across more than two decades.

For their exploits, the duo have been nominated, amongst many other celebrities like LeBron James, Chloe Kim, etc., for the People's Choice Awards' Game Changer of 2022.

"After a good year, going there, just trying my best" - Rafael Nadal heading into the ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal will head into the Nitto ATP Finals on the back of his second-round loss against Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters at Bercy. It was the Mallorcan's first match since his fourth-round exit at the US Open, and his first since becoming a father.

Speaking at his press conference afterward, the former World No. 1 mentioned that he was excited to once again play in the ATP Finals and that he will try to give his best at the Year-end Championships.

"I'm excited about playing [in Turin], even if it hasn't been the perfect couple of months for me, of course. But, yeah, nothing to lose. After a good year, going there, just trying my best," he said.

Nadal also revealed that he needs more time on the court to get back to his best after all the injury setbacks he has had this season, further opining that even practicing more with the best players will get him closer to his best and give him more confidence.

"At the end, I need days on the Tour," he said. "It's true that for the last five months I didn't spend enough days on the Tour. I don't even say competing on a tennis court; I say on the Tour, practising with the guys. That's what I need. I am going to try — [if] nothing happens, if I am feeling OK — to be there [in Turn] a little bit earlier than usual and have some practices.

"Just give myself a chance to enjoy another [Nitto ATP] Finals. You never know when is going to be the last, especially at my age. So I'm going to give my best to enjoy this one, and then [the] next years of course I'm going to fight to be back there," Nadal added.

