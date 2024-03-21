Serena Williams reacts to being asked on what she was drinking during Venus Williams' 1R match in Miami

Serena Williams recently responded to her friend Olivia Griffian, who asked Williams what she was drinking during Venus Williams' first-round match at the Miami Open.

Venus had been out of action due to a knee injury she suffered at Wimbledon last year during her match against Elina Svitolina. She made her return at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this year after receiving a main draw wildcard. However, her return was marred as she lost Nao Hibino in the first round from a set up.

The 43-year-old then headed to the Miami Open where she received another main draw wildcard. Williams went up against 19-year-old Diana Shnaider in the first round but ended up losing the match in straight sets. Though Venus lost the match, she had a special fan cheering her on - her little sister Serena Williams.

Olivia Griffian, a close friend of Serena and also an entrepreneur and CEO of Seven Skin Beauty, shared a story on her Instagram where Serena is seen drinking something. Griffian asked the little Williams sister what she was drinking to which the 42-year-old responded,

"TEA 🙄🧐"

Griffian, who is also a part of Serena Ventures, the American's venture capital fund, reshared her 23-time Major champion's story with a sarcastic

"Mmmm hmmmm"

Serena Williams is the most decorated player in the history of the Miami Open

Serena Williams is the most decorated player in the history of the Miami Open with a whopping 8 titles. She is followed by Jana Novotna (7 doubles titles), Novak Djokovic, and Andre Agassi (6 singles titles).

Williams won her first Miami Open in 2002 when she defeated Jennifer Capriati in the finals. She repeated the same result in 2003 against the same opponent and went on to complete her first three-peat in 2004 with a win against Elena Dimentieva in the final.

The 42-year-old won her next two titles in 2007 and 2008 by defeating Justine Henin and Jelena Jokovic, respectively. She completed another three-peat with three consecutive titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015 which would take her tally to an unprecedented eight titles. Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, Li Na, and Carla Suarez Navaro in these three finals respectively.

The American also holds the record for the most finals reached in the event - 10 and was the oldest woman to win the singles title at the age of 33 years and 190 days old.

