Serena Williams reacts to Venus Williams being chosen as Glamour UK magazine's October cover star

Glamour UK magazine revealed on Thursday that Venus Williams was picked to be their cover star for the month of October.

It was a proud moment for her younger sister Serena Williams, who immediately congratulated the 42-year-old on social media.

"That's my sister," Serena reshared the post and wrote on her Instagram stories.

Serena Williams took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Venus Williams

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams spoke to the organization regarding different aspects of her life. One of the most interesting topics was her amazing relationship with Serena since childhood. The elder sister stated that they have always been dependent on each other, wanting to do the same thing that the other does.

"Yeah, Serena and I are very co-dependent. We do the same thing that the other one does. It just goes on and on, it’s an endless cycle. Even when we were around eight years old and going like, ‘I want to do it, too’. It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," she said.

Venus revealed that apart from her opponents, she likes to see everyone do well and succeed. Continuing her praise for Serena, the five-time Wimbledon champion stated that she has learned a lot from "the greatest ever."

“I love seeing people do great. I don’t like to see anyone fail. I like to see my opponents lose against me, but other than that, I like to ride that energy that other people bring with success. Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is – the greatest ever,” she stated.

"My parents definitely pushed history on us" - Venus Williams on the Williams sisters' upbringing

Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams pictured in 1998.

While speaking to Glamour UK magazine, Venus Williams explained how important it was for her parents to teach both the sisters about themselves and their history, and prepare them to live with their heads held high as African-Americans at a time when racism was probably at its peak.

“For us, it was always important to know where you are, who you are because if you don’t know who you are, you won’t know where you’re going," Venus Williams said.

"But most of all, if you don’t know who you are in your history, you’ll have no idea what you need to do to be ready for the world. That was so important and my parents definitely pushed history on us, to know the history of the world and history of African-Americans was super important," she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far