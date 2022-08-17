Serena Williams, Reilly Opelka, and other athletes turn investors for Venus Williams' plant-based protein company

Venus Williams' Happy Viking recently announced an all-star investment round for the firm. Happy Viking is a plant-based superfood nutrition company that was founded by the American tennis star in 2020. The main objective of the company is "to give people an opportunity to be healthy, to feel good, to be able to live out their dreams."

The investment round includes tennis players Serena Williams and Reilly Opelka, basketball stars Kevin Durant, Isaiah Hartenstein and Collin Sexton, professional golfer Michelle Wie West, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, American sports manager Rich Kleiman, and marathoner Robin Arzon.

"We are excited to announce our all-star investment round with some of the world’s top professional athletes! @VenusWilliams and the team are thrilled to have this group of game changers join us in our mission to give people a better way to eat healthy, feel good and live out their dreams. #HappyViking," Happy Viking wrote.

An excited Venus Williams took to social media to welcome all of the investors, saying, "We've only just begun."

"What a team of investors!! It's inspiring to see so many incredible game changers join this superfood journey with us. We've only just begun," Williams wrote.

In 2011, the seven-time Grand Slam champion was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, resulting in a long break from tennis for her. She made significant changes to her diet and worked with top nutritionists around the world. As Williams turned to a plant-based diet, she experienced its benefits to her mind and body. The 42-year-old wants others to enjoy the benefits as well.

"I truly believe the better fuel we drink and eat, the better we perform and feel," Williams wrote on the official website.

Venus Williams loses in the Cincinnati Open 1R

Venus Williams during her opening match in Cincinnati

Venus Williams made her return to singles action a couple of weeks ago at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. Returning after a year-long layoff, the American icon lost to Canada's Rebecca Marino in the first round. She then arrived in Montreal for the National Bank Open, where Switzerland's Jil Teichmann defeated her in the opening match.

Williams finally reached Cincinnati for the Western & Southern Open, the last tournament before the US Open. Once again, the seven-time Grand Slam champion faced an early exit, losing 7-5, 6-1 to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

#CincyTennis Running it back! @Venuseswilliams breaks Pliskova with a trademark blistering forehand winner! Running it back! 💥🇺🇸 @Venuseswilliams breaks Pliskova with a trademark blistering forehand winner!#CincyTennis https://t.co/UIg5C78tt3

Williams managed to save nine break points, but 30-year-old Pliskova broke her four times over two sets to close out the match. The 17th-ranked player now leads the head-to-head against Williams 3-1.

