Serena Williams reveals daughter Olympia loves gaming and playing Candy Land

Serena Williams has said that her daughter Olympia is into gaming
Serena Williams has said that her daughter Olympia is into gaming
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 17, 2022 05:21 PM IST
In a recent interview with People magazine, Serena Williams spoke about a number of topics, including her four-year-old daughter Olympia's hobbies. Williams revealed that Olympia enjoys gaming in virtual reality, and board games like Candy Land.

The former World No. 1 disclosed that her husband Alexis Ohanian introduced Olympia to video games, a hobby she does not really approve of.

“Olympia’s into gaming … her dad’s got her into VR [virtual reality]. Not sure how I feel about that. It’s the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense. Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it’s all balance. It’s really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it’s okay,” Serena Williams said.

The American also revealed that she enjoyed playing the board game Candy Land as a kid, and was happy Olympia had taken to it as well.

“[Olympia’s] into board games. Candy Land, obviously, which is classic. And I’m like, ‘Yes, I get to play Candy Land.’ I loved playing Candy Land growing up, and I still love Candy Land,” Williams added.
Serena and her daughter Olympia bonding on the court 🎾(via @serenawilliams) https://t.co/MAmAQEtn78

Serena Williams has not played a match in 2022

Serena Williams has said that she would love to have more kids in the future
Serena Williams has said that she would love to have more kids in the future

Serena Williams has not played a competitive match this year. The American last featured at Wimbledon, where she injured her leg in her first-round match. She missed the Australian Open as she felt she was not ready to compete from a physical standpoint, and it remains to be seen when she will return to action.

Given her age, there is a good chance that Williams could call it quits in the near future. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said she is prepared for the day she has to hang up her racket.

Also Read Article Continues below
"I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. If you've seen King Richard, you know that my dad always said, "You've got to prepare!" So, I've been prepared for that," Williams said. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

Edited by Arvind Sriram
