Serena Williams reveals daughter Olympia loves gaming and playing Candy Land

In a recent interview with People magazine, Serena Williams spoke about a number of topics, including her four-year-old daughter Olympia's hobbies. Williams revealed that Olympia enjoys gaming in virtual reality, and board games like Candy Land.

The former World No. 1 disclosed that her husband Alexis Ohanian introduced Olympia to video games, a hobby she does not really approve of.

“Olympia’s into gaming … her dad’s got her into VR [virtual reality]. Not sure how I feel about that. It’s the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense. Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it’s all balance. It’s really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it’s okay,” Serena Williams said.

The American also revealed that she enjoyed playing the board game Candy Land as a kid, and was happy Olympia had taken to it as well.

“[Olympia’s] into board games. Candy Land, obviously, which is classic. And I’m like, ‘Yes, I get to play Candy Land.’ I loved playing Candy Land growing up, and I still love Candy Land,” Williams added.

Serena Williams has not played a match in 2022

Serena Williams has said that she would love to have more kids in the future

Serena Williams has not played a competitive match this year. The American last featured at Wimbledon, where she injured her leg in her first-round match. She missed the Australian Open as she felt she was not ready to compete from a physical standpoint, and it remains to be seen when she will return to action.

Given her age, there is a good chance that Williams could call it quits in the near future. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said she is prepared for the day she has to hang up her racket.

"I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. If you've seen King Richard, you know that my dad always said, "You've got to prepare!" So, I've been prepared for that," Williams said. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

