Serena Williams reveals why squabbles between daughters Olympia and Adira are 'triggering' for her

Serena Williams recently shared the reason why her daughters, Olympia and Adira, squabbling is "triggering" for her. Williams' Olympia is seven years old, while Adira is just a year old.

Ad

Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian met in 2015 at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome and a year later, the couple got engaged at the same hotel. Their eldest daughter, Olympia Ohanian, was born on September 1, 2017.

The former World No.1 and Ohanian tied the knot on November 16, 2017, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023.

Recently, in an interview with TIME, Serena Williams expressed her pride in being a mother, expressing that she is a "wonderful mom." She mentioned that women do not give themselves the credit they are due for the hard work and dedication that they put into their roles as mothers.

Ad

Trending

"I’m a wonderful mom. I think we, as women, don’t give ourselves credit, but I’m a great mom. I really am. I do everything. I'm freaking the room mom at Olympia’s school this year," Serena Williams said.

Williams shared that while she tries not to coddle her younger daughter, Adira, too much, she admitted that it's challenging because the one-year-old is simply too "cute."

Ad

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that witnessing disagreements between her daughters triggers memories of her own childhood, as she was the youngest sibling.

"I try to be less on baby [Adira], but she's just so cute. How do you not give her all the attention in the world? Oh my God. It’s so hard. When Olympia tells Adira no, I'm just like, ‘Excuse me, you have to share’ because it's triggering," she added.

Ad

On the tennis side of things, Serena Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022 after competing at the US Open, where she reached the third round before being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams finished her career with 39 Grand Slam titles to her name, including 23 singles titles, 14 women's doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles. She was ranked World No.1 in both singles and doubles in the WTA world rankings and won several Olympic medals for America, among other accolades.

Ad

Serena Williams on being a mother to her daughters Olympia & Adira: "I was definitely born to be a mom"

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia at the 2020 ASB Classic [Image Source: Getty Images]

Earlier this year, while speaking on the TV show "Dinner with Gavin Rossdale," Serena Williams expressed her love for motherhood, stating that she relishes being a mother and was definitely born to be one.

Ad

"I love being a mom. I was definitely born to be a mom . If you thought I was born to be a tennis player, I was born to be a mom . I really believe in communicating in a loving way," Serena Williams said

Williams also hilariously noted that she is starting to see similarities between herself and her own parents in her interactions with her daughters, Olympia and Adira.

Ad

"When I was growing up, my dad always made us listen to songs in the car, sometimes we would listen to learning songs, whether they were math songs and then we always had to listen to French tapes. Looking back, I had this math song that I wanted to play for Olympia when she was younger. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm just like my dad,'" she added

Serena Williams was pregnant with her eldest daughter, Olympia when she won the 2017 Australian Open by defeating her sister Venus Williams in the final. This was her seventh Melbourne Major title and her 23rd singles Grand Slam title overall .

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sreeja Banik Since joining Sportskeeda as a journalist in January 2023, Sreeja has remained steadfast in delivering thorough coverage of the tennis world. Her bachelor's degree in English has proven invaluable, with over 1000 articles already under her belt for the company.



While writing, Sreeja prioritizes reliability by sourcing information from credible outlets and presenting various perspectives to her readers. She regularly keeps track of updates by closely monitoring the official websites of WTA and ATP, as well as the social media profiles of prominent journalists.



Sreeja draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal's unparalleled dominance on clay courts and Steffi Graf's remarkable career trajectory, while also holding Novak Djokovic in high esteem. Her passion for tennis reaches its peak during the Australian Open and the French Open, particularly relishing the clay court matches.



When she is not collecting information about tennis, she fills her time with reading and playing darts while also keeping her finger on the pulse of pop culture. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"