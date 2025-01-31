Serena Williams rocks colourful hair cap, cozies up in bed for celebratory selfie after unusually early end to her day

American tennis legend Serena Williams recently shared a bed selfie, wrapped in a cozy quilt. The 43-year-old often offers fans intriguing glimpses into her life online.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever, Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles. Since retiring in 2022, she has focused on her business ventures, leading her investment firm, Serena Ventures, which supports startups, and managing her beauty brand, Vyn.

Despite her business commitments, Williams ensures she prioritizes time for herself and her family. Highly active on social media, the American often shares her views on important issues, but this time, she simply posted an early bedtime snapshot on her Instagram story, in which she also donned a colorful hair cap.

"Early to bed," she wrote.

Williams once described herself as a night owl, enjoying late hours to catch up on work and emails. However, this time, going to bed early seemed to be a rare and celebratory occasion.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Serena Williams' Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @serenawilliams)

Serena Ventures' portfolio includes Zigazoo, a social media platform designed for children, boasting over 1 million users. The former World No. 1 also launched her own clothing line, S by Serena, and a jewelry collection, Serena Williams Jewelry. In addition, she owns Nine Two Six Productions, a multimedia company with several projects in development, including the soccer documentary 'Copa 71.'

"Being an entrepreneur is not always easy": Serena Williams on her business commitments

Serena Williams' at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Apart from her business commitments, Williams is also a staunch advocate for women's sports. In an Instagram post last year, she shared that entrepreneurship can be demanding, with her days starting early and ending late. However, she embraces reinvention, and becoming an entrepreneur has enabled her to invest in women.

"Being an entrepreneur is not always easy. My days often begin at the break of dawn and extend well into the night. But in the end, I love reinventing myself in different and authentic ways. Transitioning from a tennis player to a venture capitalist has allowed me to pursue my passion for investing in women," she wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further emphasized the importance of supporting women’s businesses and sharing their stories.

"It’s important to invest in us and not be afraid to showcase our stories and businesses. I have some exciting things coming soon so you have to stay tuned. I would love to hear your entrepreneurial stories. Please share! @serena.ventures Investing in women since 2012," she added.

Williams married tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in 2017. Ohanian is who is also a passionate advocate for women's sports who blended his business acumen with his support for women by owning the NWSL team Angel City FC. The 41-year-old also organized an all-women track event, Athlos NYC, last year.

