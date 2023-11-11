“Serena Williams has not said a word” – Martina Navratilova hints at lack of support from compatriot over her stance on trans athletes

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova has expressed uncertainty over her compatriot and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' stance over the inclusion of trans athletes at sports events specifically held for women.

Over the years, Navratilova has opposed the facility under which transgender athletes have been allowed to compete against women. Williams has not yet commented on the issue publicly.

Recently, Navratilova condemned the Canadian Powerlifting Union's decision to ban April Hutchinson over the remarks she made during a TV show hosted by Piers Morgan. Hutchinson decried Anne Andres, a transgender powerlifter, breaking Canada's national record in women's powerlifting.

The Canadian Powerlifting Union subsequently handed Hutchinson a two-year-long ban from the sport. Martina Navratilova took to social media to voice her discontent on thr matter

"And people still wonder why the female athletes don’t speak up more??? This won’t stand CPU- you are as wrong as it gets," she wrote.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to Navratilova's tweet asking her if any of her fellow athletes, including Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, and Serena Williams will continue to stay silent on the issue.

"Thank you for speaking out Martina, but where are your contemporaries who have the loudest voices, Chris, Billie Jean, Serena? Where are the female leaders with the loudest voices, Hillary, Michelle O, Nancy P? Why are they all silent on this issue," the user wrote.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner replied, stating that she and Evert were on the same page on the issue whereas King was in support of trans inclusion. She also called out Serena Williams for her silence on the matter.

"Chris is with me on this, Billie is for inclusion and Serena has not said a word one way or another," the 67-year-old tweeted.

Martina Navratilova rejects Australian Open director Craig Tiley's idea of allowing transgender athletes to participate in tennis events meant for women

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova recently rejected Australian Open director Craig Tiley's objective to bring about a change in regulations set by tennis bodies around the world. Tiley referred to the protocols dictating the inclusion or exclusion of transgender tennis players in elite tournaments.

“When it comes to professional tennis, we’ve got to be responsive to the international tennis federations. They set the guidelines and the policy on it. But as a sport, we’ve made our position pretty clear … and we are supportive [of transgender inclusion]. “We’re trying to influence the decision now,” Tiley told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Martina Navratilova rebuked Tiley's standpoint on X (formerly Twitter), clearly stating that she was not okay with his statement.

“Oh boy. This is not a good idea at all. Trans athletes are included in sports- in the biological category, not in their chosen category. By including trans identified males in females sports, spots for biological females are taken away. I am not ok with that."

