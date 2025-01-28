Serena Williams sends out cryptic 5-word message days after highlighting the value of investing in herself

Serena Williams left fans guessing by sharing a cryptic 5-word message online. Previously, on January 26, she had shared an empowering message on the importance of investing in oneself, but made no mention if the two were related.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to reach out to her fans and wrote:

"Coming out of the dark."

Speculations regarding what Williams' message might mean ranged from her taking to the tennis court at a Grand Slam to a Super Bowl appearance.

The former World No. 1 had previously shared a short video on Instagram. She could be seen applying makeup and speaking into the camera about how she invested in herself beyond the sport.

"I also invest in putting time in myself. So, when I was younger, obviously I invested years and years of playing tennis. But even after that, I invested a lot of time, actually during tennis, I went to fashion school and was working toward a fashion degree," Williams said as per the post.

"And eventually I went to another school online and I was briefly pre-med. Isn't that weird? That kind of comes in handy now, when my daughters are sick or something, I kind of know the symptoms to look for and what to do. I'm glad I invested in myself," she added.

Having retired in 2022, Serena Williams balances her time as a wife and mother of two with her venture capital firm Serena Ventures and a makeup line WYN Beauty.

Serena Williams lauds Madison Keys for "investing in herself right" after latter's Australian Open 2025 triumph

Serena Williams recently congratulated Madison Keys on the latter's 2025 Australian Open victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys has been on the WTA Tour for 10 years and had previously reached a Grand Slam final at the 2017 US Open where she lost to eventual champion Sloane Stephens. The 29-year-old lifted her maiden Grand Slam trophy at the Melbourne Major this year and also became the player with the longest gap between their first two Slam finals.

Serena Williams showered praise on her compatriot and used her example to highlight the importance of believing and investing in one's personal growth.

"We just saw Madison Keys, congrats to her, winning the Australian Open today. She is just an amazing player. I got to play her a lot and now she just won the Australian Open. She is so awesome but it also is something I was thinking about, she invested in herself right," she said.

"She invested in her career and she invested time into tennis, into just being the best that she could be and today she proved she's one of the best in the world by winning the Australian Open. So investing is great, whether it's in yourself or in companies. I invest in companies," she added.

Serena Williams is a legend in her own right at Melbourne Park with 7 Australian Open titles to her name (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017).

