Serena Williams sends love to Selena Gomez's upcoming Rare Beauty fall collection

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently expressed her love for Selena Gomez's upcoming Rare Beauty fall collection.

Gomez, a multi-talented singer, actress, and producer, recently unveiled a bold and vampy new look. She captured everyone's attention with her latest glamorous images shared on Instagram on Wednesday (June 28).

The 30-year-old promoted her make-up line Rare Beauty while posing for stunning headshots. She was wearing smoky shadow, graphic liner, and frosted pink lip-gloss from the upcoming fall collection.

"Check out my new @RareBeauty fall collection: All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner, and Brow Harmony Precision Pencil. It's creamy, longwearing, and perfect to take your look from day to night," she wrote.

"This collection is all about self-expression and self-acceptance. It’s not about how you look, but how you see yourself. Love what you see. I’m so excited for you to try it – you can shop it only at @sephora on 7/6!" she added.

In light of this, Serena Williams, who is not only among the greatest tennis players of all time but also a businesswoman, sent her love to Selena Gomez by commenting on her post.

"Love," the 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote.

Serena Williams opens up to Selena Gomez about balancing work and personal life

Serena Williams pictured with her daughter Olympia

In an Instagram clip shared by Selena Gomez in 2022, Serena Williams spoke with the multi-talented star about her thoughts on balancing personal and professional life. She was appearing for Gomez's mental health platform, Wondermind.

The tennis legend acknowledged that juggling personal and professional lives is difficult when asked how she takes care of herself. She continued by saying that she is still attempting to strike a balance in terms of her own priorities.

"It's hard! It's not easy, that's why I said I can do better, because do all this stuff: I do my work and then VC (venture capital) stuff and then do Olympia stuff, my daughter, but I don't do Serena stuff. And I'm still trying to figure out the balance of how to prioritize myself," Williams said.

Serena Williams retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open. Her farewell tournament saw her advance to the third round before being defeated by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

However, the 41-year-old has hinted several times in recent months that she does not believe she is finished with the sport. The American sporting legend has openly admitted that she has mixed feelings about her retirement.

