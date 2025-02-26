Serena Williams sends loving message to daughter Adira over toddler's endearing act

Serena Williams recently reacted to an adorably heart-melting act of daughter Adira, who was born to the tennis legend and her husband Alexis Ohanian on August 15, 2023. The reaction consisted of a heartfelt message from Williams to the 1-year-old, reflecting once more the love and positivity in the Ohanian-Williams family.

Ad

Adira, despite being a toddler, has her very own Instagram handle, which is presumably managed by mother Serena Williams and father Alexis Ohanian. On Wednesday, February 26, the first-ever reel was shared via Adira's Instagram showed the toddler sitting on the floor, playing with a doll. The doll lay on the floor in a way that suggested it's resting, and the 1-year-old endearingly covered it with a small blanket, as if to keep the doll warm.

Ad

Trending

The post was captioned:

"I can play with dolls too"

Ad

Former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams later commented on her daughter's post, writing:

"Awwww I love you so much"

Williams' comment on daughter Adira's first-ever reel on Instagram (Source: Instagram/adiraohanian)

Later, the reel was shared via Adira's Instagram Stories as well, with the Story being captioned:

Ad

"Check out my first reel!"

Williams' daughter Adira's Instagram Story about her first reel on the platform (Source: Instagram/adiraohanian)

In 2024, Adira shared her maiden Instagram post, which featured a series of five adorable photos of the little one and prompted Williams to react.

Ad

Serena Williams lays bare 'obsession' with Adira in comments section of toddler's maiden post on Instagram

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Adira's first-ever post on Instagram surfaced on October 14 last year, with the post capturing the 1-year-old in a variety of moods and expressions. The caption of that particular post read:

Ad

"Oh hello there- I know it’s been over a year but I’m just getting to this"

Mother Serena Williams soon made her presence felt in the comments, as she stated her love for the little one in an emphatic manner.

"So obsessed with you my love 😍," Williams commented.

Father Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, also added a comment of his own, writing:

Ad

"You sure these aren't old @olympiaohanian photos!!!???"

Williams and Ohanian became parents in 2017 to daughter Olympia and within a matter of months, the power couple got hitched in a gala New Orleans ceremony. Following her maternity leave, the former WTA No. 1 made a return to competitive tennis, with her illustrious career eventually ending at the 2022 US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas