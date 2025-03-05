Serena Williams sends uplifting message as "wonderful friend" Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, begins new journey with Netflix

Serena Williams shared an uplifting message to endorse Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, "WITH LOVE, MEGHAN." The 23-time Grand Slam champion called it "fun and inspiring" and urged her followers to watch it.

Markle is an American media personality and is married to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of King Charles III. The 43-year-old recently embarked on a journey with renowned OTT platform Netflix with her new show "WITH LOVE, MEGHAN."

It is a lifestyle show where Markle shares glimpses of her life with viewers while promoting creativity in gardening and cooking through intriguing tricks. American tennis icon Serena Williams shared the show's official poster on Instagram with a message to express her excitement.

"I’m so excited for you to check out "WITH LOVE, MEGHAN," now streaming exclusively on Netflix! Join my wonderful friend @meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as she opens up her world and shares her personal tips for the kitchen, garden, and so much more," she wrote.

"It’s a fun and inspiring series that reminds us all how easy it is to bring a little beauty into our everyday lives, even when we least expect it. Can’t wait for you to experience it! 💖," she added.

Serena Williams welcomed friend Meghan Markle with open arms as she made her return to Instagram

Serena Williams at TGL presented by SoFi: LA v NY - Image Source: Getty

Meghan Markle made her return to Instagram on the occasion of New Year. She shared a short clip to illustrate her gracious reception to 2025. The Duchess of Sussex could be seen running on the beach and later wrote "2025" on the wet sand.

Have a look at the clip:

Markle's clip received a laudatory reaction from the former World No. 1 Serena Williams, who shared it on her Instagram story. She added an emoji to express her feelings. The duo's camaraderie has existed since they first met at the 2010 Super Bowl.

Williams also celebrated Markle's upcoming series a few days before its release. The duo reunited for a fun session that included Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex shared a few pictures on her Instagram story, one of which showed her embracing the 23-time Major champion."

Even before the premiere of "WITH LOVE, MEGHAN," the duo met for a luxurious lunch in Montecito. Moreover, the celebratory meal happened after their playdate with Lilibet.

