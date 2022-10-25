Serena Williams shares adorable moment with Lewis Hamilton at 2022 US Grand Prix

Serena Williams attended the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this past weekend to showcase her support for her friend and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The American has previously attended many F1 races to cheer for Hamilton and even waved the chequered flag at the 2021 Monaco GP, which is considered one of the most prestigious F1 races of the season.

Williams shared a picture with Hamilton on her Instagram stories, where the pair were all smiles. She proved to be 'the lucky charm' as he finished the race in second place, behind Max Verstappen.

"Taking a moment before the race today to show my appreciation and gratitude to the greatest of all time" - Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Serena Williams

Serena Williams in action against Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open.

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have been friends for a long time now. When the latter made public her retirement plans, Hamilton took to social media to pay tribute to Williams.

"Taking a moment before the race today to show my appreciation and gratitude to the greatest of all time, Serena Williams. We will never see another Serena. She's one of a kind. She came through like a wrecking ball and has been so spectacular to witness. She has such fierceness, power, and strength in both body and mind. To be so bold, Black, brave and, above all, a kind and caring human being is beautiful," he said.

Hamilton also talked about the impact both the Williams sisters had on his life and how they shaped his life.

"I remember watching her and Venus at their first games with my dad on TV. Seeing such talented women dominating a field where no one looked like them gave me hope. They made me believe that superheroes are real, and they can look (like) me and my family.I never dreamed in a million years I would meet these heroes and come to call them my friends. I knew that I wasn't alone because of you. I knew I could never give up because you didn't. I can't thank you two enough," he said of Williams sisters.

He concluded by crediting Serena Williams for inspiring him to never give up and become a better person.

"Still today you remind me to never give up, you remind me what we stand for and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. You make me want to be better in all ways. A better competitor, a better brother, a better friend, and a better leader. You inspire me every day and just know you always have a brother in me. Serena, I'm wishing you all the happiness in what's next for you. You truly deserve it," he concluded.

