Serena Williams shares heartwarming reaction to Barbie unveiling special Venus Williams doll ahead of US Open

Serena Williams reposted a photo from Barbie's special tribute to her older sister, Venus Williams. American toy and entertainment company Mattel collaborated with its Barbie brand to honor Venus as the newest Inspiring Women doll ahead of the US Open.The doll pays tribute to her historic equal-pay advocacy and features the iconic look from her 2007 Wimbledon victory, all-white outfit, green gem necklace, wristband, racket, and tennis ball. The doll is priced at $38. It officially launches on August 18, with early access for Barbie Club members starting August 15. The caption of the post read:&quot;A masterful match 🎾 Venus Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champ and an advocate for gender pay equity in sports, serving greatness on and off the court! Now, Barbie is proud to honor Venus as the newest Inspiring Women doll, available at @MattelCreations and major retailers August 15.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSerena Williams reposted a photo on her Instagram story and shared a loving two-word reaction for her older sister.&quot;Love this,&quot; she wrote.Serena Williams' Instagram storyWhile Serena Williams no longer plays competitive tennis, Venus Williams returned to the court earlier in the DC Open after a 16-month hiatus due to surgery for uterine fibroids.The sisters are the hallmark of women's tennis as they share combined 30+ Grand Slam singles titles (Serena with 23, Venus with 7), 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together (undefeated in finals), and four Olympic gold medals (three in doubles and one singles for Venus).Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams set to make historic US Open returnVenus Williams of the United States waves to fans after a women's singles match against Magdalena Frech of Poland on day 4 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 24, 2025, in Washington, DC. Source: GettyAfter playing in Canada and Cincinnati, Venus Williams, 45, is all set to make her return to the final Grand Slam of the Year as she received a wild-card entry for the 2025 U.S. Open singles draw.This will be her first Grand Slam appearance in two years, and she will be the oldest singles entrant since Renée Richards in 1981. Moreover, she's also slated to participate in the new mixed doubles event alongside Reilly Opelka.This return adds to her comeback journey. She clinched a singles win at the Washington (DC) Open and began her Cincinnati campaign, though she bowed out in the early rounds.