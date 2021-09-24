Serena Williams shares pictures from her 'work-cation' with daughter Olympia and husband Alexis, says she has been "reflecting on life"

Serena Williams has been sidelined from tennis action the last few months because of injuries, one of which she suffered in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships. Williams hasn't played a competitive contest since her mid-match retirement at SW19, and she has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Wells event too.

But the 23-time Grand Slam champion seems to be fully enjoying her time off the court though, as evidenced by her social media activity. She recently posted a bunch of fun photographs on Instagram, taken during a 'work-cation' in Puerto Rico.

The first series of pictures, taken by long-time friend Jessica Steindorff, featured Serena Williams enjoying her time on a beach with daughter Olympia.

"I have been reflecting on my life, and came to the realization that I’m exactly where I am supposed to be. Welcome to my work-cation," Williams captioned the first series of photographs.

Serena Williams also shared a few family portraits with husband Alexis Ohanian and Olympia in a separate post. In the caption underneath those pictures, the 39-year-old wrote that she couldn't narrow down just one picture to "encapsualte" the family's love for one another.

Serena Williams staring at an early end to her 2021 season

Serena Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams was last seen in action at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she had to retire from her first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The American sustained a foot injury after landing awkwardly on her right leg in the first set, and was forced to discontinue soon afterwards. She has since withdrawn from all major tournaments, including the US Open and the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells.

It remains unclear as to when Serena Williams plans to return to competition. But Indian Wells is the last big tournament left on the 2021 calendar for the 39-year-old, given that she won't make the cut for the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara. As such, Williams could be staring at an early finish to the season.

Williams is placed all the way down at No. 40 in the world rankings right now, which is not surprising given that she didn't make a single Slam final in 2021. That said, she is still one spot higher than last week's No. 41, which was her lowest since July 2018.

