Serena Williams shares videos of sister Venus hitting the practice courts on social media

The champion duo of Venus and Serena Williams returned to competitive action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after near-year-long absences, albeit in different disciplines.

And while the duo's respective campaigns were cut short in the early stages of the tournament, fans will not have to wait long to see them back out on the court competing for more milestones. In a recent Instagram post, Serena Williams shared snippets from a training session featuring Venus — hinting at an imminent return to the tour.

Serena Williams uploaded two videos of her sister hitting the hardcourts at an undisclosed location on her Instagram stories, pointing out that Venus had already overshot the clock on her timeslot.

Serena and Venus Williams with ball boys/girls at the 2017 Australian Open.

The American went on to joke that they had already been fined for overstaying on the practice courts the previous day, but was quick to point out that the same had hardly seemed to affect sister Venus.

For the 23-time Grand Slam champion, her singles campaign at the grasscourt Major came to a heartbreaking end in the opening round. She was edged out in three sets by France's Harmony Tan in a marquee encounter that drew plenty of attention.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, scored a welcome win — alongside partner Jamie Murray — over Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in her opening mixed doubles match. The celebrations, however, were shortlived as the Williams-Murray combine suffered a tight three-set defeat — which featured an 18-16 tiebreaker in the decider — in the next match, losing out to Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett.

Venus and Serena Williams fall out of the world rankings

Venus Williams at the Wimbledon Centre Court's100 year celbration.

While both Venus and Serena Williams returned to action at the Wimbledon — which had already been stripped of ranking points — their respective world rankings continued to suffer.

Both Venus and Serena dropped find themselves out of the world rankings, with no ranking points to show for in the latest rolling 52-week cycle. The duo will have to rely on wildcards to participate in the singles competition going forward.

Serena, meanwhile, earned a handful of ranking points during her doubles run at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne. She is currently ranked No. 407 in the women's doubles world rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far