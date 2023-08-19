"Serena Williams showed me the way even though she was the younger sister" - Venus Williams recalls American's maiden Grand Slam win at US Open 1999

Venus Williams recently reflected on Serena Williams' role as her guiding light and source of inspiration, especially in the context of her sister's first Grand Slam triumph more than two decades ago.

During the 1999 US Open, Venus Williams, seeded third, faced defeat in the semifinals against the then-world No. 1, Martina Hingis, in a three-set match. Remarkably, her younger sister Serena Williams, aged 17 at the time, went on to secure her first Grand Slam singles title by defeating Hingis in straight sets in the final a couple of days later.

Venus Williams posted a video on her YouTube channel on Friday, August 18, wherein she candidly shared the valuable insights and lessons she gained from the loss against Hingis.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion proclaimed that witnessing Serena's triumph at Flushing Meadows was monumental for her, saying:

"Serena winning that Grand Slam and seeing her do what she did was huge for me. She showed me the way even though she was the younger sister."

The former World No. 1 continued by emphasizing the value of having role models in one's vicinity. She encouraged embracing the successes of friends and colleagues, as they can serve as learning opportunities.

Venus Williams also stressed the potential for personal growth and improvement, advising not to fear failure or setbacks. She said:

"It's great to have role models around you, don't feel bad, if your friends and and colleagues are doing amazing things, learn from that, you can be better, you can be everything you want to be; don't be afraid if you fail or if I've had bad moments, it's just a moment, it's not forever and those are moments you could learn and grow from" Venus said.

Following her exit from the 1999 US Open, the American rebounded by securing victory in two consecutive editions in New York in 2000 and 2001. Additionally, she clinched an impressive five Wimbledon titles and triumphed in numerous other tournaments throughout her career.

Venus Williams granted US Open 2023 wildcard

Venus Williams Western & Southern Open - Day 4

At 43 years old, the American tennis player has been granted a wildcard for the upcoming US Open, allowing her to participate in the tournament for a remarkable 24th time.

The organizers of the Grand Slam tournament, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), revealed her inclusion through their official X platform (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

The former World No. 1 will be hoping to improve on her result from 2022, when she exited in the first round. This time around, she will be joined by Caroline Wozniacki at the tournament, who has also been handed a wildcard for the final Grand Slam of the season.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"