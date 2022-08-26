"Serena Williams has shown how to use your position and intimidate as a World No. 1, I'm trying to do that"- Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is looking to take a lesson or two from Serena Williams, who boasts of a whopping 319 weeks at the summit of the WTA rankings. The 21-year-old is the top seed at the upcoming 2022 US Open, which marks the final tournament of the legendary American's career.

In her pre-tournament presser, Swiatek expressed her admiration for Williams' longevity and unprecedented on-court dominance. She hoped to emulate the American in how she managed to script plenty of tennis history whilst enduring the pressure of being the rankings leader for several years.

"It's still pretty surreal when I see her. I still feel like I'm just a kid who's watching. I watched her my whole life. Basically, she was everywhere because she always won and was somewhere in the semifinals or the finals. But mentally, she's the one who's going to show you how to use your position and how to intimidate while being No. 1. I'm trying to do that," Iga Swiatek said.

US Open Tennis @usopen The queen and her court.



Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe. The queen and her court.Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe. https://t.co/yC45wMUqJ2

The young Pole was in awe of how Williams managed to do justice to her off-court responsibilities while being a devoted athlete. The 40-year-old, who owns a venture capital firm and a clothing line, returned to the sport in 2018 after giving birth to her daughter Olympia and went on to make four Grand Slam finals, thus establishing an important precedent for mothers in the sporting fraternity.

"She's a great example, for sure. Especially with how she copes with having business and playing at the same time or being a mother and playing at the same time. It's just amazing. It's not like many athletes have done that. I think it's great that we have somebody like that in our sport who cleared the path and show us that you can do anything. The sky's the limit," she said.

The 23-time Major champion will take on Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

"When I came here, it was easier for me to chill out because I already lost two matches" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto.

Iga Swiatek proceeded to reflect on her mindset heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. She swept five straight titles, including Roland Garros, earlier this year, but managed just a handful of wins during the US Open swing.

In the same press conference, the 21-year-old admitted that the losses allowed her to get rid of the nerves and approach the upcoming fortnight with renewed focus.

"I feel like last couple of weeks in Toronto and Cincinnati have been pretty hectic for me. I felt really nervous. When I came here, it was easier for me to kind of chill out because I already lost two matches, and now I can really lower my expectations and just focus on improving and on tennis," Swiatek said.

The two-time Major winner will square off against Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the first round on Tuesday.

Edited by Anirudh