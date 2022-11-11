Serena Williams shows support for Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia's noble initiative

Serena Williams has shown support towards Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant in her endeavor for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes in sports.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner appreciated Natalia’s effort to build courts for underserved athletes and promote gender equality through the foundation, which was established in tune with the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s vision.

The unveiling of the basketball court took place at the Boys and Girls Club in Mesa, Arizona.

"We had an amazing day in Phoenix this past Saturday unveiling another basketball court by Mamba & Mambacita Sports and Drink Body Armor ! It was great to see these kids having so much fun as we honored my dad’s and Gigi’s legacies. Thank you for coming Diana Taurasi ! #playgigisway #mambaforever" Natalia Bryant wrote on social media.

Bryant and Taurasi are said to have talked about the importance of teamwork, friendship, and words of inspiration from Kobe Bryant during the inauguration.

"We want you guys to know that boys and girls can play against each other and have a healthy competition," Natalia Bryant said in the video.

Serena Williams has always advocated for equal rights for men and women in sports. The American tennis legend is also a promoter of equal pay for sportswomen.

"What she's done for tennis and women in sports, it's just unreal" - Lisa Raymond on Serena Williams' legacy

The 2022 US Open marked Serena Williams' ultimate tournament

Serena Williams decided to step away from competitive tennis this year after the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s aura and impact on the sport have been unmissable.

Former American doubles tennis player Lisa Raymond recently revealed how Williams had been a huge part of her life and tennis career. She also mentioned that the former World No. 1’s US Open run was emotional to watch.

"She was on tour the entire time I was playing," Lisa Raymond said. "I played against Serena in singles, doubles, mixed. I was on Fed Cup teams with her, she was on a Fed Cup team I was coaching. Having Serena retire, it was almost like a part of me was being gone. She was such a part of my tennis career in so many ways."

"What she's done for tennis and women in sports, it's just unreal. I certainly shed plenty of tears watching that last match and watching her play in that (US) Open," Raymond added.

"She did (play well). She got a little fitter those last few weeks when she played. Such a difference from the girl that played in Cincinnati to the one that played in the Open. It was just so thrilling to watch those few matches and for a million different reasons. Again, it was a very happy event but a very sad event. It was someone who was there my entire career and in so many different facets. So yeah, it was sad, really sad," Raymond expressed.

