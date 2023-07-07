Serena Williams shows off her work desk ft. American's dog named after Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams has been very active in her numerous business endeavors after retiring from tennis.

The American's last season came in 2022 and she competed in four tournaments. She suffered opening-round exits at Wimbledon and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati while enduring a second-round elimination at the Canadian Open.

The US Open was her last tournament and she made it to the third round before losing to eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

Serena Williams has since been very active in her life off the court and often shares parts of it on social media. The American most recently shared an image of her desk that had a few computers as well as a dog who was named after Rafael Nadal. The name of Williams' dog is Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal.

Not long back, Serena Williams shared a video where she playfully took over her husband Alexis Ohanian's office.

"Hey everyone! I was thinking I should give you a tour of my new office. So here, I do love Marvel. There is Iron Man, he’s actually my favourite and then there’s Captain America’s shield. Some cool artwork, cool picture with my family," Serena Williams said.

"Some fun stuff. It’s a pretty big office that I come to now own. And Alexis, if you have anything to say about this, feel free to say something. Also, there's a punching bag in case I get frustrated," she added.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams hailed by Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka lately heaped praise on Serena Williams and Venus Williams during Wimbledon. The Belarusian said that the Williams sisters were very diverse and open-minded with their lives.

"To see how much they do outside of the tennis court, and the interest — you don't see it also with a lot of players, how diverse and how open-minded they are with their lives. It's very, very cool to see," Azarenka said.

Serena Williams has retired from tennis, but her sister Venus Williams is still playing at the age of 43. The older Williams sister has won three out of seven matches so far in 2023 and most recently competed at Wimbledon.

Venus Williams faced Elina Svitolina in the opening round and suffered a straight-set defeat.

