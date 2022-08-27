"Amazing! But not the GOAT in this women's doubles category" - Pam Shriver on Venus and Serena Williams' historic 14-0 record in Grand Slam doubles finals

Serena Williams and Venus Williams with their 14th Grand Slam doubles trophies in Wimbledon 2016.

For more than two decades, Serena Williams has showcased her tennis prowess, not just in singles but in doubles as well with her big sister Venus Williams.

Playing together, the Williams sisters have amassed a staggering 14-0 record in Grand Slam doubles finals. This unbeaten record is the best in Majors, male or female player, across all departments – singles, doubles or mixed doubles – in the sport's history.

Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver took to Twitter to call the feat said amazing, though she added that the Williams sisters are not the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in women's doubles.

"Amazing!! (But not the GOAT in this women's doubles category)," tweeted Shriver.

Shriver made the comment in response to a tweet that spoke of the Williams sisters' doubles record. Besides doubles Majors, the pair have won each of their three Olympic doubles gold medal matches in straight sets.

Shriver, for her part, won a whopping 111 doubles titles. The former World No. 3 and doubles World No. 1 has 21 Grand Slam doubles titles to her name, tied for second (with Louise Brough Clapp and Margaret Osborne duPont) behind long-time partner Martina Navratilova, who holds the record for most women's doubles titles in Majors with 31 and most doubles titles for any player (male or female) with 177.

Pam Shriver (left) with Serena Williams (right) during the 2013 edition of the Cincinnati Open

Together, Shriver and Navratilova became the most successful doubles pairing in Majors as they collected 20 Grand Slam titles, a record they share with Brough Clapp and Osborne duPont. In all, Shriver and Navratilova won 74 doubles titles together. Their partnership saw them carve a record 109-match winning streak from April 1983 to July 1985. They are also the only women’s doubles team to ever win a calendar-year Slam, which they achieved in 1984.

Shriver, who retired in 1997, also won the gold medal in doubles in the 1988 Olympics.

Serena Williams kicks off final US Open with opening round battle against Danka Kovinic

Serena Williams serves during her practice session in the US Open

Serena Williams is expected to play her last tournament at the venue where she won her maiden Grand Slam trophy 23 years ago – the US Open.

While fans will certainly be hoping to see Williams in action for the entire fortnight, her first-round opponent Danka Kovinic will try to make the most of her chances.

"It’s a privilege to share the court with Serena. I just really hope that I can show my good game. Maybe my best game," World No. 80 Danka Kovinic told the Associated Press.

This will be the first career meeting between Williams and Kovinic, with the winner possibly facing World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit

.

