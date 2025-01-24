Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams drops 2-word reaction to their adorable childhood picture

Serena Williams's sister, Venus Williams, reacted to an adorable childhood picture of the duo. While Serena has retired from tennis to focus on her family and business ventures, Venus, though yet to officially retire from the sport, continues to balance her entrepreneurial work.

An official account of the Olympic Games shared childhood images of several iconic athletes, including record gold medalist Michael Phelps, World Cup winner Lionel Messi, and three-time Olympic doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams.

On January 24, Serena shared a childhood picture of her with Venus and tagged her adding a heart emoji. Venus reshared it adding:

"Sister love"

Venus Williams' Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @venuswilliams)

Venus and Serena Williams have made waves in the sport both individually and as a pair. Venus boasts seven Grand Slam singles titles while Serena has amassed 23 Grand Slam singles titles and together, they have bagged 14 women's doubles titles.

In the Olympics, Venus has earned one gold in singles (2000), while Serena has also won one gold in singles (2012). Together, they have won three Olympic gold medals in doubles (2000, 2008, 2012).

Serena Williams opens up about her close bond with sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams - Source: Getty

During her appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, Serena Williams suggested that without their matches against each other, Venus Williams could have easily won 15 Grand Slam titles, and Serena could have accumulated 30. She also touched upon their close bond, saying:

"There was no separation at all. Looking back, I don't know how we dealt with that. We were so close, we grew up so close. My family was like, 'No fighting, you girls are always going to be sisters and that's that,'" Serena said.

"But we actually lived together until I got married, which wasn't that long ago. We just always lived together. I think that helped our relationship. We had to figure out a way to work it out. We had to communicate, you know, we had to have those difficult conversations. I think we just, without even realizing, leaned into that. As long as I was winning," she added.

Serena retired from playing professional tennis in 2022 to focus on her family and various ventures. Meanwhile, Venus has expressed a desire to return to tour even after just playing two events in 2024. She has not officially retired from the sport and we may see more of the 44-year-old on the court soon.

