"Serena Williams out there slaying";"Always going to be invited to cool parties" - Fans in awe as American dazzles in black & gold at pre-Gammy gala

Serena Williams dazzled at the pre-Grammy gala preceding the 66th edition of the Awards ceremony on February 3, 2024, sending fans into a frenzy online.

Williams has been a regular at these mega events ever since her retirement a couple of years ago, taking a special liking to the fashion and entertainment world.

The 23-time Grand Slam women's singles champion joined American record producer and host Clive Davis at his annual event in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night. She was joined by other famous personalities such as Keyshia Cole, Frederic Yonnet, Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick and Andra Day.

At the event on short notice to present one of her all-time favorite musicians, Green Day, Williams flaunted a black dress with golden sleeves, coupled with golden earrings and rings.

She gave fans a glimpse of her look via her Instagram account, with the caption:

"Less talk more gold please."

Fans thronged social media handles and her profile expressing their awe. Excited to see her out and about, "slaying" in different dresses, fans showered their love on the legendary tennis player.

"She out there slaying CC: @alexisohanian," wrote one fan.

"She’s always going to be invited to the cool parties," wrote another.

"@serenawilliams looking beautiful out there," wrote a third.

"Beautiful....Gorgeous woman," said another fan.

Here are a few more of the best reactions to Serena William's appearance at the Pre-Grammy Gala:

Serena Williams is an ardent Green Day fan

Serena Williams at the 2023 London Fashion Week - Getty Images

Serena Williams is a huge Green Day fan. Her first interaction with them dates way back to July 2007, when they surprised Jimmy Kimmel for a Christmas Special on his show. She joined all four band members as they sang "Jingle Bells" in chorus.

In an interview with Kimmel, Billie Joe Armstrong said that "Disappearing Boy" from their 1990 debut album 39/Smooth, was one of Williams' favorite songs, and she would often ask them to play it.

Some of her other favorite Green Day songs include American Idiot, Basket Cas, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Time of Your Life, When I Come Around, Wake Me Up When September Ends, 21 Guns, Brain Stew and Jesus of Suburbia as per reports.

In 2020, Williams was pictured watching Armstrong perform during the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The proceedings of the event went to a charity to help feed America, but it was more so to give viewers some quality entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

