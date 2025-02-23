Serena Williams all smiles as she poses with $125M-worth soccer icon at Inter Miami vs New York City FC clash

Serena Williams was in attendance for Inter Miami CF's 2-2 draw with New York City FC in Major League Soccer (MLS). The former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion was joined in the stands by $125 million-worth Paul Pogba (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

On Saturday, February 22, Inter Miami CF locked horns with New York City FC at Florida's Chase Stadium. The two teams played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Inter Miami CF scoring the decisive equalizer right at the death. After the match, cameras captured Williams smiling alongside Pogba, the soccer superstar who won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 as a pivotal member of the French team.

Paul Pogba wasn't the only high-profile soccer name Serena Williams caught up with at the match. David Beckham, a co-owner of Inter Miami CF, was also in attendance. Beckham and Williams had a brief pitchside interaction as well, with the English soccer legend presenting the 23-time Major winner with an official Inter Miami CF jersey bearing her name on the back.

David Beckham (right) presenting Serena Williams (left) with an official Inter Miami CF jersey (Source: Getty)

Williams and Beckham famously attended the Inter Miami CF debut of Lionel Messi, which finished in remarkable circumstances.

Serena Williams was left in awe by Lionel Messi on Argentine's Inter Miami CF debut

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Persuaded by David Beckham, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami CF after establishing himself as one of the best players in soccer history during his glorious spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in Europe. The Argentine legend didn't take much time to make his presence felt in Inter Miami's colors, as he produced a moment of brilliance on his debut for the club in the 2023 Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul.

Coming on as a substitute, Messi scored a sublime free-kick goal in injury time to give Inter Miami CF a 2-1 win, sending the crowd wild. Serena Williams was among several high-profile names who were in attendance, and the quality of Messi's free-kick left the former WTA No. 1 in disbelief.

Williams called time on her stellar tennis-playing career at the 2022 US Open. Her final competitive tennis match came in the third round of the prestigious hardcourt Major and ended in a shocking loss for the 23-time Grand Slam champion to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Since retiring from tennis, Williams has cemented her legacy in the world of business as well. She is also a loving wife to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with the couple being parents to two daughters, Olympia (born in 2017) and Adira River (born in 2023).

