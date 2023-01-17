Serena Williams strikes a pose with daughter Olympia in matching nightsuits, shares glimpses of their "nighttime shenanigans"

Serena Williams bid farewell to tennis last September but is making the most of the second innings of her life. The sporting icon maintains an active presence on social media and routinely shares updates from her life with her fans.

Williams, who had her swansong at home at the 2022 US Open, emphasized her wish to spend undivided time with her family and daughter Olympia in her parting message. Olympia, born in 2017, is the daughter of Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The 41-year-old recently shared pictures of an adorable moment with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo can be seen sporting matching nightsuits and striking a number of poses for mirror selfies while thoroughly enjoying each other's company.

"Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia," wrote Serena Williams in the post's caption.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian promptly reacted with heart emojis in the comments. The post has already received over 37,000 likes.

"Tennis was chosen for me, now for the first time I am doing something different"- Serena Williams on life post-retirement

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams sat down with good friend Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on an episode of her podcast "Archetypes". Markle, who was a frequent presence in Williams' box during her matches, asked the fabled tennis great to talk about her aspirations post-retirement.

Williams underlined how her career was chosen for her and she, fortunately, evolved to fall in love with it. Now, after seeing off an unprecedented career spanning over 20 years, she wishes to make different choices and embrace whatever life brings her.

"Tennis was chosen for me and I loved that choice and I couldn't have made a better choice, right? So I was really happy that that happened," the 41-year-old said. "But now, for the first time in my entire life, I'm choosing to do something. And it's hard because it's like. It's something I've actually never done."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner reiterated her desire to have another baby, something that was a major impetus for her retirement as per her farewell announcement in Vogue.

"I’ve always done something different, and I've always enjoyed it so much. But I'm making a different choice and to stop doing what I love and to have, hopefully, have more kids and to, and to focus on other things and to do more with, you know, other stuff that I want to do," she added.

Williams, a long-time entrepreneur, is the founder of her venture capital firm, 'Serena Ventures', her own clothing brand 'S by Serena,' and a jewelry line. It's safe to say that the former World No. 1 has pursuits aplenty to keep her occupied in her time away from the court.

