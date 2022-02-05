Serena Williams' "terrible" attempt at making custom cake draws adorable reaction from daughter Olympia

Serena Williams has not played a competitive tennis match since retiring from her first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The American sustained a leg injury that has kept her on the sidelines, but she has been keeping busy with her off-court activities. Williams often shares photographs of herself spending time with her family. She recently took to Instagram to share her latest endeavor at making custom cakes.

The 40-year-old uploaded a photograph of a Disney princess-themed custom-made cake designed by her, asking her followers to review her work. Williams then went on to post a story asking her daughter Olympia Ohanian if she thought her creation was "pretty."

Olympia, however, scoffed at Williams' design and replied with a firm "no." Her reaction drew a laugh from the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Serena William's uploaded a photograph of her latest creation on Instagram. (Credit: Serena Williams Instagram)

Williams later uploaded another story, acknowledging her "terrible" attempt, but was quick to add that she was working to improve her cake-decorating skills. The American also tagged cake artist Robert Lucas, who had inspired the creation.

"Ok, ok, I did a terrible job, but I'm trying. Olympia needs one of those @thesweetimpact designs. I can bake working on my design," Williams wrote in her Instagram story.

"She's a superwoman" - Serena Williams' daughter Olympia

Olympia cherring for Serena from the stands during the 2020 US Open.

Olympia has an active Instagram account of her own, featuring photographs and snippets of her practicing tennis and spending time with her family, including mother Serena Williams.

In a recent post, Olympia can be seen wearing a shirt with her mother's signature "S" emblazoned on the front. In the caption, Olympia hailed her mother as a "superwoman."

"I’m just rocking my mama‘s “S” cause she’s a superwoman," the caption read.

Also Read Article Continues below

Williams' continued absence from the WTA tour has taken a toll on her ranking. The 40-year-old dropped out of the top 200 at the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Open and is currently sitting at a lowly no. 244.

Edited by Arvind Sriram