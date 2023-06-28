Serena Williams thanks Khloe Kardashian for gifting swimsuit from Good American brand

American tennis legend Serena Williams recently took to social media to thank media personality Khloe Kardashian for gifting her a Good American swimsuit.

Williams retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open, where she lost to eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. She won 23 Grand Slam singles trophies during her time on the tour, an open era record (recently matched by Novak Djokovic).

Since her retirement, Williams has been focusing on her business and investment endeavors, as well as spending time with her family. She frequently updates fans about her daily life via social media.

Serena Williams recently shared a video on her Instagram story of a gift she received from Khloe Kardashian's clothing brand, Good American. The company focuses on inclusive fashion for women.

The gift Williams received is a pink and black swimsuit from the company's swimwear line. She said in the video:

"Uh oh summer time about to get in. To the pool. Good American. Thank you Khloe."

Serena Williams jokingly took over husband Alexis Ohanian's office

Serena Williams recently shared a video of herself calling her husband Alexis Ohanian's office her new office, which had figurines of Marvel characters along with some artwork. She also jokingly told her husband to speak up if he had any comments about her taking over his office.

"Hey everyone! I was thinking I should give you a tour of my new office. So here, I do love Marvel. There is Iron Man, he’s actually my favourite and then there’s Captain America’s shield. Some cool artwork, cool picture with my family," Serena Williams said.

"Some fun stuff. It’s a pretty big office that I come to now own. And Alexis if you have anything to say about this feel free to say something. Also there's a punching bag in case I get frustrated," she added.

Serena Williams may have retired from tennis, but her sister Venus Williams is still playing at the age of 43. She recently returned to the WTA tour for the grasscourt season after being out of action for several months.

Venus Williams recently took part in the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham and reached the second round before losing to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is scheduled to compete at Wimbledon next, for which she received a wildcard.

